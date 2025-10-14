Submit Release
Space Is Getting Crowded — and Dangerous

The caption shows the Kessler Effect / Kessler Syndrome.

This is going to get very bad. I just hope I’m no longer here when it happens.”
— Donald Kessler
FORT PIERCE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Post–International Astronautical Congress, Sydney, Australia

The 2025 International Astronautical Congress has wrapped up in Sydney — and while the excitement around innovation in space exploration was inspiring, one urgent truth remains impossible to ignore.

Author of Mars Mission I: Surviving the Kessler Effect, Christopher Lee Jones, reports that no national space agency currently has an active mission planned to remove orbital debris — even though space sustainability has been the IAC’s central topic for two consecutive years.

In 2008, NASA’s Orbital Debris Office warned:

“There is enough debris currently in low Earth orbit to continue to grow on its own with no further launches.”



Seventeen years later, launches are increasing at a record pace — each leaving debris behind in its wake. This is not sustainable.

Retired NASA scientist and orbital debris expert Donald Kessler once said:

“This is going to get very bad. I just hope I’m no longer here when it happens.”



The Kessler Effect is no longer science fiction — it’s science fact.
This is front-page news the world can no longer afford to ignore.

Christopher Lee Jones, Author of Mars Mission I : Surviving the Kessler Effect

