Space Is Getting Crowded — and Dangerous

FORT PIERCE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Post–International Astronautical Congress, Sydney, AustraliaThe 2025 International Astronautical Congress has wrapped up in Sydney — and while the excitement around innovation in space exploration was inspiring, one urgent truth remains impossible to ignore.Author of Mars Mission I: Surviving the Kessler Effect Christopher Lee Jones , reports that no national space agency currently has an active mission planned to remove orbital debris — even though space sustainability has been the IAC’s central topic for two consecutive years.In 2008, NASA’s Orbital Debris Office warned:“There is enough debris currently in low Earth orbit to continue to grow on its own with no further launches.”Seventeen years later, launches are increasing at a record pace — each leaving debris behind in its wake. This is not sustainable.Retired NASA scientist and orbital debris expert Donald Kessler once said:“This is going to get very bad. I just hope I’m no longer here when it happens.”The Kessler Effect is no longer science fiction — it’s science fact.This is front-page news the world can no longer afford to ignore.

