Intuz Empowers Businesses with Custom AI App Development Using ChatGPT

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intuz, a leading provider of AI-driven application development services, is proud to announce its new suite of custom AI app development solutions leveraging OpenAI's ChatGPT. These solutions enable businesses to integrate advanced conversational AI into their applications, enhancing user engagement and operational efficiency.

Tailored AI Solutions for Diverse Business Needs

Intuz's ChatGPT development services cater to a wide range of business applications, including:

Smart Business Applications: Develop intelligent applications that understand and respond to user queries in natural language.

Advanced Chatbots: Create conversational agents capable of handling complex customer interactions.

Image Recognition Systems: Implement AI-driven systems for identifying and processing visual data.

Language Translators: Build multilingual applications that facilitate seamless communication across languages.

By leveraging the full potential of ChatGPT, Intuz empowers businesses to lead the way in the ever-changing AI landscape.

Seamless Integration with OpenAI's New Apps SDK

With the recent introduction of OpenAI's Apps SDK, developers can now build interactive, conversational apps directly inside ChatGPT. This new generation of apps fits naturally into conversations, allowing users to interact with applications like Spotify, Canva, and Zillow within the chat interface. Intuz is at the forefront of this development, assisting businesses in integrating these capabilities into their applications.

Commitment to Innovation and Excellence

Intuz remains committed to delivering innovative AI solutions that drive business growth and transformation. With a team of experienced developers and a deep understanding of AI technologies, Intuz is well-positioned to help businesses harness the power of ChatGPT for their unique needs.

