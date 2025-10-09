2R Music Officially Launches to Empower Independent Latin Artists to Collect Their Royalties

Carlos Balderrama’s 2R Music empowers independent Latin artists to collect and manage their music royalties.

2R Music, launched in 2025, is the first Latin company fully focused on music royalty management and artist education.

We help independent Latin artists collect every dollar their music generates worldwide.” — Carlos Balderrama, CEO & Founder of 2R Music

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 2R Music officially announces the launch of its international operations, marking a new era for independent Latin artists, songwriters, and producers seeking to professionally manage their music royalties, copyrights, intellectual property income, and song registrations worldwide.Founded in February 2025 by Carlos Balderrama, former manager and specialist in music rights administration, 2R Music is the first Latin company fully dedicated to the management, education, and collection of music royalties at a global level.“Every year, over one billion dollars in music royalties go uncollected by the authors, songwriters, and rightful owners of their songs. It’s an alarming figure that exposes the lack of knowledge among creators about how to properly register their music and claim the income it generates,” explains Balderrama.Headquartered in Miami, 2R Music already works with independent artists across Latin America, providing personalized consulting and comprehensive services in royalty management, publishing, and international representation.The company has also launched two digital educational products designed to help creators monetize their work professionally and effectively: The Artist Revenue Kit – Music Royalties : a complete guide that teaches how to register works, compositions, and masters, including ready-to-use legal templates, glossaries, and checklists that simplify the royalty collection process. The Artist Revenue Kit – Booking (Show Sales) : a practical system for selling and negotiating live performances, with professional contract models, technical riders, budget templates, and strategies to close shows without intermediaries.Both kits are available on the 2R Music official website and are part of 2R Music Academy, an educational ecosystem designed to professionalize the careers of independent musicians through applied learning and digital tools.“We want Latin artists to stop seeing music only as a dream and start living from it as a profitable and sustainable business,” adds Balderrama.In addition to its digital products, the company offers 360° royalty management services, one-on-one advisory programs, and publishing support for composers and producers who wish to expand their income streams on an international scale.With active presence in Bolivia and the United States, 2R Music positions itself as a benchmark in the professionalization of Latin independent artists, combining music education, royalty management, and global representation into one integrated platform.Official Website: www.2rmusic.com CEO & Founder: Carlos Balderrama

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.