Veterans Lead Global Miles Without Mines Campaign to Clear War’s Deadliest Legacy

Ryan Hendrickson, Founder of Tip of the Spear Landmine Removal Inc. and retired US Army Green Beret

Led by U.S. veterans, Miles Without Mines transforms every step into safe ground for war-torn communities in Ukraine

PACE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tip of the Spear Landmine Removal Inc. has launched Miles Without Mines , an international virtual run, walk, and ruck uniting participants across the United States and around the world in support of humanitarian deminers working to make Ukraine safe again, including our female demining team.From October 3 through Veterans Day, runners, walkers, and ruckers everywhere are logging miles in solidarity with those clearing landmines and unexploded ordnance in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region — one of the most heavily contaminated areas on earth. Every mile logged helps return land to safe use, rebuild homes, and reclaim lives.“Our team represents courage in its purest form,” said Ryan Hendrickson, retired U.S. Army Green Beret and founder of Tip of the Spear Landmine Removal Inc. “They’re mothers, teachers, wives, and Ukrainian veterans proving that service doesn’t end when the uniform comes off.”The women on Tip of the Spear’s demining team are breaking barriers in a field long dominated by men. For decades, women in Ukraine were barred from demining work — a restriction lifted only in 2017. This fall, they completed the strenuous mine action training course with Tip of the Spear, representing a new generation of highly skilled, certified humanitarian deminers. Their stories of motherhood, military service, education, and sacrifice converge around one shared mission: making their homeland safe again.“Miles Without Mines gives people everywhere a way to stand beside these women,” said Sarah Corry, Director of Development & Outreach. “It’s about turning compassion into action — every step helps reclaim land, restore livelihoods, and rebuild futures.”Tip of the Spear Landmine Removal Inc. is a veteran-led nonprofit founded by retired Green Beret Ryan Hendrickson. The team trains, equips, and advises Ukrainian deminers to safely clear explosive hazards and return land to the people who depend on it. American and Ukrainian veterans work side by side, transforming combat experience into humanitarian service. This work restores safety, stability, and hope — one cleared field at a time.Registration is open worldwide at https://runsignup.com/MilesWithoutMines Learn more at https://www.landmineremoval.org and join the movement on social media using #MilesWithoutMines

