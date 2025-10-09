ChoZen Retreat Evolves Into ChoZen Center for Regenerative Living, Nonprofit Hub for Community and Conservation.

Located on 40 acres of ecologically significant land adjacent to the St. Sebastian River and a 22,000-acre nature preserve, CCRL integrates land conservation, economic innovation, and human transformation into a cohesive, regenerative model.

SEBASTIAN, NY, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ChoZen Retreat is entering a transformative new chapter with the official launch of the ChoZen Center for Regenerative Living (CCRL) , a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to regenerating land and biodiversity, revitalizing local economies, elevating human well-being, and advancing wildlife conservation.By becoming a nonprofit, ChoZen ensures its land, programs, and resources are dedicated not just to guests but to the broader ecosystem and local community.“ChoZen has always been more than a retreat center — it is a living classroom, a sanctuary for biodiversity, and a gathering place for visionaries and changemakers,” said Tony Cho, Co-Founder of CCRL. “By transitioning to nonprofit stewardship, we are ensuring that ChoZen’s impact will extend far beyond our walls, protecting this sacred land and empowering the community to co-create a regenerative future together.”A Community Hub Rooted in Regenerative LivingNestled along the 22,000-acre St. Sebastian River Preserve, one of North America’s most biodiverse lagoon systems, CCRL spans 40 acres of food forests, lush habitats, and walkable trails. Home to over 10,000 plant and animal species—including 25 endangered species, such as the Florida Panther—CCRL offers a living laboratory for conservation and connection.With its nonprofit mission, CCRL will serve as a dynamic community center for:- Monthly Artisan Markets (every second Sunday from October to May), highlighting local makers, food vendors, wellness practitioners, and live performances.- ChoZen Café (open Tuesday-Sunday 9 am-5 pm; Closed Mondays), offering local and fresh ingredients, superfood lattes, fresh juices, and regenerative dining experiences.- Workshops & Programs in permaculture, ecosystem restoration, youth education, and regenerative living. Special events include ecstatic dance, sound healing, and movement workshops.- Immersive Venues for wellness retreats, weddings, corporate gatherings, and nature-based educational programs.- Casa Colibri: Also known as the “Hummingbird House,” this artisan boutique celebrates sacred living with a curated selection of ceremonial jewelry, vintage pieces, accessories, dresses, crystals, and local goods. Every purchase directly supports programming at the ChoZen Center for Regenerative Living. Upcoming Artisan Markets every Second Sunday October-May - Free Entry with RSVPLocation: Held at the Harvest House and Love Garden at the ChoZen Center for Regenerative Living's Community Center- October 12, 2025 – Season Premiere Artisan Market- November 9, 2025 – Love Edition Artisan Market- December 14, 2025 – Gratitude Edition Artisan Market- January 11th, 2026 - Renewal Edition- February 8th, 2026 - Blooming Hearts Edition- March 8th, 2026 - Muse Edition- April 12th, 2026 - Earth Day Edition- May 10th, 2026 - Mother's Day EditionAll markets can be found here: https://www.eventbrite.com/o/chozen-retreat-artisan-markets-104547176031 About ChoZen Center for Regenerative Living (CCRL)ChoZen Center for Regenerative Living (CCRL) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to regenerating land and biodiversity, revitalizing local economies, and advancing human and wildlife well-being. CCRL hosts monthly Artisan Markets, weekly Farm Volunteer Days, and collaborative programs that offer transformative retreats and experiential learning in connection with nature.Nestled along Florida’s 22,000-acre St. Sebastian River Preserve—one of North America’s most biodiverse lagoon systems— ChoZen Center for Regenerative Living (CCRL) spans 40 acres and is home to over 10,000 plant and animal species, including 25 endangered species like the Florida Panther. Its trails, food forests, and lush habitats provide an immersive setting for wellness retreats, weddings, corporate gatherings, and nature-based education.Photography: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1d-GFfsfAUjeVODMlfwYtgVQblK_ftAqD?usp=sharing (Credit: ChoZen Retreat)Learn more: https://www.chozenretreat.com/ccrl-impact Vendor Applications: https://www.chozenretreat.com/vendor-app

