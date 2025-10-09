The S.C. Governor's School for Science & Mathematics Names Governor Henry McMaster as 2026 Townes Award Recipient

South Carolina Governor Henry D. McMaster has been named the 2026 recipient of the Townes Award by the South Carolina Governor’s School for Science & Mathematics, recognizing his leadership, innovation, and service that have helped transform South Carolina and beyond.

Our responsibility now is to keep our momentum moving forward so that current and future generations inherit a state full of opportunity.” — Governor Henry D. McMaster

HARTSVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The South Carolina Governor’s School for Science & Mathematics (GSSM) has named South Carolina Governor Henry Dargan McMaster as the 2026 recipient of its prestigious Townes Award.

GSSM will honor Governor McMaster during the 32nd annual Townes Award celebration on March 18, 2026, in Columbia, S.C.

Governor McMaster leads a strong and growing South Carolina economy, having announced more than 96,000 new jobs and over $49.8 billion in new capital investment in the state. A South Carolina native, he is the longest-serving governor in the state’s history and a recipient of the Order of the Palmetto. Under his leadership, South Carolina has become a national leader in economic growth and has made transformative investments in education.

“The South Carolina Governor’s School for Science & Mathematics proudly bears the name of every leader who has served South Carolina as governor,” said GSSM President Danny Dorsel. “It is a privilege to honor Governor McMaster and his tremendous impact on our state with the Townes Award. We hope that one day a future Govie will follow his example and lead South Carolina toward continued growth and prosperity.”

The Townes Award is named after South Carolina native Dr. Charles H. Townes, whose pioneering research in quantum electronics led to the invention of the laser. Since 1993, GSSM has presented the Townes Award to recognize individuals, businesses, and institutions that have transformed South Carolina and the world through innovation, leadership, and service.

“I am deeply honored to receive the 2026 Townes Award from the South Carolina Governor’s School for Science & Mathematics,” said Governor McMaster. “This recognition reflects the progress and prosperity our people have achieved through hard work and dedication. Our responsibility now is to keep our momentum moving forward so that current and future generations inherit a state full of opportunity.”

About the South Carolina Governor’s School for Science & Mathematics

The South Carolina Governor’s School for Science & Mathematics (GSSM) is a nationally ranked top 10 public high school that exists to bring world-class STEM education to students across the state. Founded in 1988 by Gov. Carroll Campbell, GSSM is a state resource that offers a variety of programs including an intensive two-year residential high school, online courses, summer camps, and in-school experiences for students in 3rd through 12th grades. At GSSM challenge is viewed as a gateway to opportunity. Learn more about how we help students realize their full potential by visiting www.scgssm.org.

About the South Carolina Governor’s School for Science & Mathematics Foundation

The GSSM Foundation advocates for GSSM and provides funds and support to enhance its programs and students' educational endeavors. The Foundation connects GSSM with a broad community and showcases GSSM's contribution to quality of life and economic prosperity of South Carolina and beyond.

