Inaugural Sanxun Chinese Cocktail Competition Elevates Tea Cocktails and the Rise of Chinese Tea Wine

The inaugural event gathered 23 bartenders from across China in Beijing, uniting Chinese tea culture with modern cocktail artistry under Sanxun Tea Wine.

BEIJING, CHINA, October 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Sanxun Chinese Cocktail Competition (三旬中式鸡尾酒调酒师大赛) concluded its inaugural finals in Beijing on September 5–6, bringing together 23 outstanding bartenders from across China, each challenged to use Sanxun Tea Wine as the foundation for innovative Chinese cocktails, showcasing new possibilities for Chinese flavors on the global stage.As the world’s first Chinese cocktail competition, the event marked a milestone for Chinese mixology’s journey onto the global stage.A Cultural Showcase: Tradition Meets ModernityThe two-day competition unfolded as both a professional contest and a cultural performance. Each day opened with live ensembles of traditional Chinese instruments — guzheng, erhu, and pipa — setting a ceremonial and elegant atmosphere rooted in China’s heritage.As the judging concluded, the environment transformed into a celebratory experience. Guests were invited to enjoy Sanxun Tea Wine Highballs and join a DJ-led afterparty, celebrating the fusion of heritage and modernity that defines Sanxun’s philosophy: Modern Chinese Tea in a Glass.Competitors dressed in traditional Chinese attire and presented original cocktails inspired by Chinese culture and tea traditions. Each creation was elegantly served in Chinese style vessels such as Chinese tea cup and paired with refined cultural garnishes — merging mixology with the aesthetics of Chinese tea culture.Distinguished Judging Panel and AwardsThe finalists were evaluated by a panel of three industry leaders whose reputations extend across Asia and beyond:• Paul Zhang (China) — APAC Brand Ambassador for Sanxun and a leading voice in Chinese cocktail. With 15 years of Chinese cocktail experience, Paul became the first Chinese bartender to showcase Chinese cocktails in London during the World’s 50 Best Bars 2019 ceremony period, and later led Chinese cocktail pop-ups at BCB Berlin 2023. His signature creations include the 24 Solar Terms cocktail series and the Chinese Cities series, which have established him as a pioneer of modern Chinese cocktail culture.• Agung Prabowo (Indonesia) — Widely recognized as a leading force in Asia’s bar scene, Agung is co-founder of The Old Man (a landmark for innovation in Hong Kong’s cocktail world) and Penicillin, a bar built on sustainability principles and praised in Asia’s bar community. He is also behind Lockdown Bar, and his influence is reflected in repeated recognition by industry insiders for leadership in creativity and sustainable practice.• Match Chan (Hong Kong) — A veteran of Greater China’s luxury and independent bar scene, Chan has directed beverage programs at renowned venues such as Ozone at The Ritz-Carlton Hong Kong, Flint at JW Marriott, Felix at The Peninsula, and China Tang. He later co-founded celebrated concepts including Black Glove and Sugar Area in Shanghai, and expanded with InsideOne in Shenzhen and Arena Luxe in Shanghai, reinforcing his status as a driving force in China’s evolving cocktail culture.Five awards were presented: Grand Champion, Best Flavor, Best Presentation, Best Culture, and the Sanxun Special Award. Together, they recognized technical excellence, storytelling, visual artistry, and cultural expression in cocktail-making.The Grand Champion title went to Ryan from Guangzhou’s SanYou Bar with his cocktail Life Veins. Crafted entirely from Chinese ingredients such as rice, plums, osmanthus, mulberries, and litsea, the drink symbolized the veins of land, life, and heritage in modern Chinese mixology. Inspired by the timeless role of rice in Chinese culture and the spark of discovery represented by the apple, Life Veins embodied a uniquely Chinese narrative that connects tradition, nature, and innovation.Sanxun Tea Wine: A New Category for a Global EraAt the core of the competition was Sanxun Tea Wine, a low-ABV Chinese tea wine (10–12% ABV) created by fermenting fruit and infusing it with premium Chinese teas. Designed for the era of mindful drinking, Sanxun blends the elegance of tea culture with the sophistication of winemaking, pioneering a new category: Chinese Tea Wine.Sanxun Tea Wine comes in three distinct flavors: the award-winning Oolong & Grapefruit, Jasmine & Green Plum (crafted with organic plums), and Osmanthus & Apple, a favorite among female consumers. Each serves as both a refined ready-to-drink beverage and a versatile base for low-ABV and tea-inspired cocktails.Sanxun’s quality has already been recognized internationally. Its Oolong & Grapefruit flavor (10% ABV) received both Gold and Category Winner in the Spirit & Premix Style category at the 2025 World No & Low Drinks Awards, confirming its leadership in the emerging low-alcohol market.Expanding Global PresenceSanxun Tea Wine has quickly gained international traction, listed as a pairing in multiple Michelin-starred restaurants and is used by several bars ranked in Asia’s 50 Best Bars to craft cocktails. These collaborations highlight its dual appeal: a refined RTD for modern drinkers and a versatile cocktail ingredient for bartenders seeking authentic Chinese flavors.With its competition debut and growing global recognition, Sanxun is actively inviting distributors, bartenders, and hospitality innovators to join in bringing Chinese Tea Wine to new markets worldwide.About Sanxun Tea WineSanxun (三旬) is a pioneering Chinese tea wine brand redefining the role of tea in modern drinking culture. Rooted in Chinese tea traditions and crafted with natural fruit fermentation, Sanxun represents the philosophy of “Modern Chinese Tea in a Glass,” blending elegance, balance, and cultural expression.

