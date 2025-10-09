Muddy Paws Rescue Sells 10,000 of the Viral T-Shirt That Changed Everything

“Be Brave Like Tiki” T-shirts

From TikTok fame to a viral T-shirt, one dog’s story showed the power of community and the impact of fostering.

We went from filling a few orders a week to nearly breaking the Internet. But the real win is seeing how many people want to be part of saving lives.” — Mallory Kerley, Muddy Paws Rescue’s Marketing Director

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- What began as the story of one scared rescue dog quickly became a viral sensation. The campaign pushed Muddy Paws Rescue , a small New York nonprofit, into the national spotlight. With Printful handling production and fulfillment, the rescue organization sold 10,000 “Be Brave Like Tiki” T-shirts . The overwhelming response stunned the team and fueled a wave of support.The shirt, inspired by Tiki, a once-terrified dog whose recovery was documented online, struck a chord with animal lovers across the country. When the design went live, orders poured in at a pace of more than 100 purchases per minute, overwhelming the store’s usual trickle of sales. Within hours, thousands of shirts had been claimed.By the end of the campaign, Muddy Paws had processed 10,000 orders, representing hundreds of thousands of dollars in sales—a leap from the nonprofit’s previous online merchandise benchmarks, which barely surpassed a few thousand dollars a year.From Foster Story to Internet PhenomenonTiki’s story didn’t just stay within the rescue community—it exploded on TikTok, where millions followed his slow but brave steps toward trust. Once thought to be “too broken” to ever find a home, Tiki became a national sensation as foster mom Isabel documented his journey, with individual videos topping 10 million views. Each update drew thousands of emotional reactions, turning a once-shut-down dog into a symbol of resilience. As Muddy Paws Rescue’s Marketing Director Mallory Kerley noted, “Tiki’s story is not unique. There are tens of thousands of Tikis waiting in shelters across the country who just need the chance to become their best selves.”That emotional connection grew stronger as viewers watched Tiki’s transformation from fearful and withdrawn to joyful and adoptable. Shared step by step online by Isabel, his story became a powerful reminder of what patience and compassion can achieve. The phrase Be Brave Like Tiki soon emerged as a rallying cry for supporters who saw their own struggles reflected in his bravery.When those supporters asked how they could help, Muddy Paws answered with something tangible: a T-shirt that captured Tiki’s message. Thanks to their partnership with Printful, the rescue could respond instantly, offering custom merchandise without the risk of stockouts or upfront costs. In just weeks, the “Be Brave Like Tiki” design went from idea to viral bestseller, turning an online moment into a nationwide movement.A Fundraising Milestone With Lasting ImpactFor a grassroots rescue that saves over 1,000 dogs annually, the viral T-shirt campaign wasn’t just about merchandise—it was about momentum. The funds raised created new opportunities for the rescue to expand its foster network, cover veterinary costs, and continue their mission of giving every dog a second chance.“This shirt wasn’t just a product; it was a movement,” said Mallory Kerley, Marketing Director at Muddy Paws Rescue. “What Tiki gave us was more than a story—he gave us a community of people who believe in bravery, hope, and second chances.”What’s Next for Muddy Paws RescueBuoyed by this viral success, the organization plans to launch future campaigns that harness the power of storytelling and community-driven support. With thousands of new advocates wearing their message, Muddy Paws Rescue sees this milestone as the beginning of something much bigger.As Kerley notes: “We went from filling a few orders a week to nearly breaking the Internet. But the real win is seeing how many people want to be part of saving lives.”About Muddy Paws RescueMuddy Paws Rescue is a nonprofit, foster-based animal rescue in New York City dedicated to saving dogs from overcrowded shelters and placing them into loving foster and adoptive homes. With the support of its volunteer network, the organization rescues more than 1,000 dogs each year and advocates for a future where every pet has a safe home.About PrintfulPrintful is the world’s largest print-on-demand and fulfillment company, empowering creators, entrepreneurs, and global brands to bring their ideas to life. With fulfillment centers worldwide and over a decade of expertise, Printful offers premium printing, warehousing, and shipping solutions designed to help businesses scale without compromise.

Tiki and Muddy Paws Rescue story

