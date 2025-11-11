Printful Launches All-Over Cotton Collection in Canada: A New Era for On-Demand Apparel

All-Over Cotton Collection by Printful

Revolutionizing on-demand fashion with vibrant, edge-to-edge designs on premium cotton. Printful offers cotton all-over print, setting a new industry benchmark.

All-over printing has always come with compromise. All-Over Cotton Collection changes that. Merchants no longer have to choose between bright designs and premium comfort. They can finally have both!” — said Monta Jansone, Product Group Manager at Printful

TORONTO, CANADA, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Printful, one of the world’s leading print-on-demand companies, announces the launch of its groundbreaking All-Over Cotton Collection , bringing the freedom of full-surface design to the premium cotton garments customers love most.For years, all-over print (AOP) meant a trade-off: choose polyester for bold colors or cotton for comfort. With the Printful All-Over Cotton Collection, that compromise ends. Now, creators, brands, and enterprises can print vibrant, edge-to-edge designs across high-quality cotton fabrics combining the comfort and breathability of cotton with limitless creative expression.Breaking Out of the Box“All-over printing has always come with compromise,” said Monta Jansone, Product Group Manager at Printful. “Our All-Over Cotton Collection changes that. Merchants no longer have to choose between bright designs and premium comfort. They can finally have both!”This new collection lets sellers:- Capture new customers who want bold, expressive designs but demand the comfort of cotton.- Match retail quality by offering garments that feel and look like designer apparel.- Sell luxury with a premium product that supports higher price points.- Elevate their brand with unique, high-end products available exclusively through Printful.A New Standard for All-Over Print Printful’s All-Over Cotton Collection redefines what’s possible in on-demand production. It features premium 100% cotton tees and cotton-rich fleece, produced with precision using Direct-to-Fabric printing.Unlike other providers who rely on polyester or can’t meet global scale, Printful offers cotton all-over print worldwide, setting a new industry benchmark. Each garment is crafted with expert care: designs are first printed onto large rolls of fabric, then cut and sewn with precision to ensure pattern alignment and a flawless finish.Unmatched Quality Trusted by Global BrandsWith more than 100 million items ordered and a reprint rate of just 0.19%, Printful’s quality assurance is unmatched. Trusted by brands like Coca-Cola, Spotify, and CBS, the company continues to lead the on-demand industry in reliability and innovation.Empowering Creators to Redefine On-Demand ApparelFor eCommerce store owners, creators, and global brands who want limitless design possibilities without sacrificing quality, Printful’s All-Over Cotton Collection is the only print-on-demand solution that brings vibrant, full-coverage designs to premium, cotton-rich apparel.This collection empowers merchants to elevate their brands, reach new audiences, and command premium prices, all while delivering the comfort customers crave.A New Era of All-Over PrintingYour brand, all over cotton.In the print-on-demand world, all-over print has always meant polyester. At Printful, that compromise ends today. The All-Over Cotton Collection delivers edge-to-edge creativity on soft, breathable cotton, a perfect blend of design freedom, retail-level quality, and unmatched comfort.The All-Over Cotton Collection You’ve Been Waiting ForThe Printful All-Over Cotton Collection is officially available to all Printful users worldwide, marking a new milestone in print-on-demand apparel. This launch introduces a versatile range of products that combine premium comfort with limitless design possibilities, including cotton crew neck t-shirt for men, women and kids, unisex sweatshirt and hoodies.Each piece is crafted from high-quality cotton fabrics, designed to deliver vibrant, edge-to-edge prints without compromising on softness or breathability.Discover the full collection and see how you can put your brand all over cotton by visiting Printful’s product collection About PrintfulPrintful is one of the world’s leading print-on-demand companies, helping brands and creators transform ideas into high-quality products. With more than 100 million items fulfilled and production facilities worldwide, Printful empowers entrepreneurs to scale with confidence.

