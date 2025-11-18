Carbonate Market Report Latest Trends and Future Opportunities Analysis

Carbonate Market, by End Use

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Escalating demand for dimethyl carbonate in the textile sector and increasing adoption of organic carbonates in solvent and electrolyte applications are driving the growth of the global carbonates market According to the report, the global carbonates market was valued at $3.5 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $7.1 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Key Market Drivers:- Growing use of dimethyl carbonate in textile processing.- Increasing penetration of organic carbonates in solvent and electrolyte formulations.- Expanding pharmaceutical industry creating new growth avenues.However, adverse effects associated with certain organic carbonates continue to challenge market expansion.Segment Insights:-By Type:- Glycerol carbonate dominated the market in 2020, accounting for nearly one-third of global revenue, driven by its sustainability and multifunctionality.- The dimethyl carbonate segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate, with a CAGR of 8.1%, owing to its eco-friendly properties.By End Use:- Paints & coatings led the market in 2020 with almost one-third share, fueled by propylene carbonate's polarity and mineral-wetting capabilities, making it ideal for wire enamels, polyurethane production, and epoxy applications.- The polymer segment is expected to witness the highest growth, registering a CAGR of 8.2%, due to rising demand for packaging materials.Regional Analysis:- Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, held the largest share in 2020, capturing over two-fifths of global revenue.- The region is also expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 8.0%, supported by rapid technological advancements and growing demand for eco-friendly coating solutions.Key Market Players:- BASF SE- Huntsman International LLC- LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.- Empower Materials- Anmol Chemicals Group- Kowa Company Ltd.- Shandong Lixing Chemical Co. Ltd.- ReactChem Co. Ltd.- SMC Global- TOAGOSEI Co. Ltd.

