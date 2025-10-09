Online Grocery Market Size to Hit USD 6,590.92 Billion by 2033 | With a 28.09% CAGR

IMARC Group estimates the online grocery market to reach USD 6,590.92 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 28.09% from 2025-2033.

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:The online grocery market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by rising consumer demand for convenience and time savings, technological advancements powering personalized and efficient experiences, and expansion of quick-commerce and hyperlocal fulfillment networks. According to IMARC Group's latest research publication, "𝐎𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐥, 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦, 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟑", The global online grocery market size was valued at 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟕𝟏𝟎.𝟏𝟎 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group estimates the market to reach 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟔,𝟓𝟗𝟎.𝟗𝟐 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 by 2033, exhibiting a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟐𝟖.𝟎𝟗% from 2025-2033.This detailed analysis primarily encompasses industry size, business trends, market share, key growth factors, and regional forecasts. The report offers a comprehensive overview and integrates research findings, market assessments, and data from different sources. It also includes pivotal market dynamics like drivers and challenges, while also highlighting growth opportunities, financial insights, technological improvements, emerging trends, and innovations. Besides this, the report provides regional market evaluation, along with a competitive landscape analysis.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐚 𝐬𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/online-grocery-market/requestsample 𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐬:● Market Dynamics● Market Trends and Market Outlook● Competitive Analysis● Industry Segmentation● Strategic Recommendations𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐎𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭● 𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬Today’s consumers are busier than ever, juggling work, family, and social lives, which fuels the desire for quick and hassle-free grocery shopping. Online grocery platforms offer convenience by saving time spent on traditional shopping trips, such as traveling to stores, waiting in queues, and carrying heavy bags. Features like scheduled deliveries, automated reordering, and doorstep delivery make life easier, especially for working professionals and young families. This shift in consumer behavior is reflected in the growing number of people opting for online groceries, with examples such as Kroger's Delivery Savings Pass and Walmart+ membership offering free deliveries that further incentivize shoppers. Convenience is the heart of the online grocery boom, making it a key driver in market expansion.● 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐬Technology is transforming the grocery shopping experience with AI-powered recommendations, voice-activated ordering, and enhanced payment security. Retailers use data analytics to personalize product suggestions, improving engagement and customer loyalty. AI optimizes delivery routes, reducing costs and speeding up delivery times. Innovations such as real-time delivery tracking, mobile POS devices, and cashierless stores help streamline operations and improve customer satisfaction. Platforms like Swiggy Instamart have adopted AI-driven logistics to extend their reach and efficiency. These advancements make shopping faster, easier, and more tailored to individual needs, propelling growth in the sector.● 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐐𝐮𝐢𝐜𝐤-𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐇𝐲𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐍𝐞𝐭𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐬The rise of quick-commerce (Q-commerce) platforms has revolutionized how groceries are delivered, emphasizing ultra-fast delivery often within minutes. Companies like Zepto, Dunzo, and Swiggy Instamart have created localized micro-warehouses near urban centers to meet rapid delivery demands. This hyperlocal model ensures freshness, availability, and customer satisfaction through flexible delivery slots and extended coverage, with Zepto expanding to over 100 cities. These models cater perfectly to consumer expectations for immediacy, especially in urban markets, driving the widespread adoption of online groceries. Brands collaborating with Q-commerce platforms are set to benefit greatly from this shift.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐎𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭● 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐀𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐲 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐧Eco-conscious consumers are pushing grocery retailers to prioritize sustainability. From sourcing locally to reducing packaging waste and energy-efficient logistics, sustainability is becoming a competitive advantage. Retailers are adopting cloud-based POS systems that cut energy use, promoting green products, and using dynamic pricing to minimize food waste. This trend aligns with broader consumer values around environmental responsibility and influences purchase decisions. The industry's increased focus on sustainability not only addresses ethical concerns but also boosts brand loyalty among customers who seek responsible consumption options.● 𝐎𝐦𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐞𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞Online grocery shopping is no longer isolated from physical retail; instead, the two are blending into seamless omnichannel experiences. Retailers are deploying unified POS systems, like Extenda Retail’s Hii Retail Platform, that track customer interactions across online and offline channels. This integration allows better inventory management, personalized promotions, and efficient order fulfillment whether the customer chooses home delivery, in-store pickup, or curbside service. Providing a smooth, flexible shopping experience across multiple touchpoints keeps customers engaged and loyal, helping retailers stand out in a competitive market.● 𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐀𝐈-𝐄𝐧𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬Artificial intelligence is powering smarter grocery e-commerce in multiple ways. Personalized shopping journeys tailor promotions and recommendations to each user’s preferences and purchase history, increasing engagement and sales. AI enhances inventory forecasting, reducing stockouts and waste. In logistics, AI-driven routing optimizes delivery times and reduces costs, making same-day or even within-the-hour delivery possible. Retailers are increasingly investing in automated warehouses and cashierless stores to meet consumer demand for speed and convenience. This trend is critical for scaling operations while maintaining high service standards typical of top players like Amazon Fresh and Instacart.𝐀𝐬𝐤 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=2763&flag=E 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:● Amazon.com, Inc.● Carrefour● Costco Wholesale Corporation● Edeka Group● HappyFresh● Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V.● Reliance Retail Limited (Reliance Industries Limited)● Safeway Inc. (Albertsons Companies, Inc.)● Schwan’s Home Delivery● ShopFoodEx● Tesco PLC● The Kroger Co.● Walmart Inc.● Wm Morrison Supermarkets Limited𝐎𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:● Vegetables and Fruits● Dairy Products● Staples and Cooking Essentials● Snacks● Meat and Seafood● OthersStaples and cooking essentials exhibit a clear dominance in the market due to their consistent demand and necessity in daily household consumption.𝐁𝐲 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐥:● Pure Marketplace● Hybrid Marketplace● OthersPure marketplace represents the largest segment, as it offers a wide variety of products from multiple sellers, providing buyers with more options and competitive pricing.𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦:● Web-Based● App-BasedBased on the platform, the market has been bifurcated into web-based and app-based.𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:● One-Time● SubscriptionOn the basis of the purchase type, the market has been classified into one-time and subscription.𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:● North America (United States, Canada)● Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)● Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)● Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)● Middle East and AfricaNorth America dominates the market owing to its high internet penetration, growing preference for online shopping, and well-established e-commerce infrastructure.𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐁𝐲 𝐈𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐂 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩:𝐁𝐨𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐆𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/board-games-market 𝐂𝐫𝐲𝐩𝐭𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cryptocurrency-market 𝐁𝐨𝐭𝐭𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐖𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/bottled-water-market 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐞: 𝐈𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐫𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬, 𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐚, 𝐨𝐫 𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐧𝐨𝐭 𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐥𝐲 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭, 𝐰𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐲 𝐭𝐨 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐨𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐫𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭. 𝐀𝐬 𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞, 𝐰𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐠𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐝𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐧𝐞𝐞𝐝, 𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐫𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬. 𝐏𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐥𝐞𝐭 𝐮𝐬 𝐤𝐧𝐨𝐰 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐞𝐱𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐧𝐞𝐞𝐝𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐰𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐥𝐲 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐞𝐞𝐭 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬.𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:IMARC Group is a global management consulting firm that helps the world’s most ambitious changemakers to create a lasting impact. The company provide a comprehensive suite of market entry and expansion services. IMARC offerings include thorough market assessment, feasibility studies, company incorporation assistance, factory setup support, regulatory approvals and licensing navigation, branding, marketing and sales strategies, competitive landscape and benchmarking analyses, pricing and cost research, and procurement research.𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐔𝐬:IMARC Group134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USAEmail: sales@imarcgroup.comTel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800United States: +1-201971-6302

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.