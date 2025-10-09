Iceland Heading for Third Energy Transition

Iceland’s energy journey offers hope and direction at a time when the world is searching for solutions” — Hörður Arnarson CEO of Landsvirkjun

REYKJAVíK, ICELAND, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A fully renewable, reliable, and affordable energy future is not just a dream—it’s already happening in Iceland. In the 1970s and 80s, after already bringing electric lighting to every home, the country made the historic decision to abandon oil heating in favour of geothermal energy. Those choices transformed the economy, lowering costs, improving air quality, and securing energy independence. And now the little country that could is entering the third energy transition: eliminating fossil fuels from transport and industry.“Iceland’s energy journey offers hope and direction at a time when the world is searching for solutions,” explains Hörður Arnarson CEO of Landsvirkjun, the national power company of Iceland. “We generate electricity solely from 100% renewable sources—hydropower, geothermal, and wind. We are not only Iceland’s largest energy producer, supplying over 70% of the country’s electricity, but also one of the greenest utilities in the world.”Carbon Neutrality by 2040Looking ahead, Landsvirkjun’s role is threefold: build responsibly, optimize existing assets, and lead by example through transparent climate accounting and green finance. Iceland’s national target is carbon neutrality by 2040, and Landsvirkjun sees itself as one of the platforms that will make it possible.Globally, the company aims to share its expertise—from system planning to pumped-storage and renewable integration—helping other nations accelerate their transitions.

