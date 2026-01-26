Rebecca Carr, CEO of SmartRecruiters, Calls for Workforce Orchestration as the Next Economic Operating System

DAVOS, SWITZERLAND, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As global business enters an era defined by accelerating markets and constant volatility, Rebecca Carr, CEO of SmartRecruiters and an SAP company, is calling for a fundamental redesign of how work is organized and how talent is mobilized. Carr argues that modern economies now move faster than traditional job-based workforce systems can support, creating a growing gap between business demand and organizational execution.Carr describes today’s workforce challenge as a systemic failure, not an operational one. Work is still organized around rigid job structures designed for stability, not speed. Talent data lacks shared meaning, creating fragmented decisions. And talent supply moves in months while markets move in weeks or days. The result is economic drag: missed opportunities, delayed innovation, and growth constrained by workforce systems that can no longer keep pace with business reality.According to the World Economic Forum, 92 million jobs could be displaced globally by the end of this decade, highlighting a growing disconnect between how work actually happens and how it is managed. Carr argues this is the result of an outdated model where jobs, not work, define how organizations operate. She is advocating for a shift away from static, role-based structures toward intelligent workforce orchestration built around real work, real capability, and real-time demand.At the center of this shift is the emergence of a new workforce participant: the AI agent. For the first time in a generation, organizations are adding a new class of worker alongside humans and teams. Agents are not tools. They are active contributors that handle coordination, preparation, and execution alongside people. This expands workforce capacity without adding headcount and fundamentally changes how work gets done.“The economy now moves faster than jobs can keep up,” said Rebecca Carr, CEO of SmartRecruiters. “The organizations that win will not just fill roles. They will orchestrate work with the precision and speed the modern economy demands. Hiring is no longer a support function. It is business infrastructure.”As global leaders gather to define the next decade of economic growth, Carr is positioning workforce orchestration as a foundational capability for competitiveness in an AI-powered economy. The companies that succeed will be those that redesign how work moves, how capability is mobilized, and how intelligence is embedded directly into execution.--About Rebecca CarrRebecca Carr is the CEO of SmartRecruiters, an SAP company, and a leading voice shaping the future of work in the age of AI. She is widely recognized for her perspective on why job-based workforce models are breaking down and how intelligent systems and agentic AI are redefining how work is designed and executed at enterprise scale.Over the past eighteen months, Carr has led the transformation of SmartRecruiters into an AI-native workforce platform, delivering human–AI orchestration inside large enterprise environments and helping global organizations align talent to real business demand. She regularly advises business leaders on workforce transformation, economic velocity, and the future of enterprise execution in an AI-powered economy.About SmartRecruitersSmartRecruiters, an SAP company, is the Recruiting AI Company that transforms hiring for the world’s leading enterprises. Built for global scale, SmartRecruiters delivers an AI-powered hiring platform that automates and optimizes the entire talent acquisition process, ensuring faster and smarter hiring decisions. More than 140 million candidates, and 4,000 organizations, including Amazon, Visa, and McDonald’s, rely on SmartRecruiters to build winning teams.For more information, visit https://www.smartrecruiters.com/news/sap-completes-acquisition-of-smartrecruiters/

