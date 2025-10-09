Global Organic Tea Market Edition 2025: Industry Size to Reach USD 2.8 Billion by 2033, CAGR of 7.54%.

Global organic tea market to reach USD 2.8 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.54%, driven by rising health awareness and clean-label demand.

NEW YORK, WY, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Organic Tea Market Report by Product (Camelia Sinesis Based, Herbal), Taste (Flavored, Plain), Form (Tea Bag, Leaf and Powder, Liquid), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Stores, and Others), and Region 2025-2033”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global organic tea market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.The global organic tea market size reached USD 1.4 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach USD 2.8 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.54% during 2025-2033.Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/organic-tea-market/requestsample Global Organic Tea Market Dynamics:Latest Trends in the Organic Tea Market:The global Organic Tea Market is undergoing a revolution, incorporating wellness and sustainability in every peaceful drink. According to industry professionals, the demand for high-end, single-origin teas has increased greatly, with companies such as Numi Organic Tea setting the pace for their ethically sourced matcha—envisioned as morning rituals uplifted by lively, chemical-free green tea. Health-conscious people and strong e-commerce are the main factors that allow the Asia-Pacific and North America regions to enjoy this market. Among the innovations, Yogi Tea’s biodegradable tea bags are the ones that have made the most impact, leading to an increase of 18% in the eco-appeal according to industry data. Eco-consciousness has slowly started to become part of the company's global marketing strategy, as the Organic Tea Market is not only about drinking but also about living in a conscious way. They have already aligned themselves with the global demand for pure, sustainable blends which support cafes, retail, and online platforms wherever health, authenticity, and environmental care are of importance in the world of tea-loving.Growth Drivers in the Organic Tea Market:Growth in the global Organic Tea Market, valued at USD 1.4 billion in 2024, is fueled by rising health consciousness and concerns over pesticide contamination in conventional tea. With 60% of sales from green and herbal teas, per industry surveys, loose-leaf varieties hold a 50% share—think wellness enthusiasts steeping chamomile for calm evenings. Advances in organic certification and sustainable sourcing boost consumer trust by 15%. Despite higher costs, increasing disposable incomes and clean-label preferences drive adoption. The global Organic Tea Market thrives as consumers prioritize purity and wellness, ensuring robust expansion across retail, e-commerce, and specialty cafes globally.Future Demand in the Organic Tea Market:According to estimates, the global Organic Tea Market will have a demand of USD 2.8 billion by 2033 along with a CAGR of 7.54%. The wellness trends and the e-commerce expansion are the main factors for this growth, especially in the Asia-Pacific region where India’s younger generation is adopting the organic tea culture - can you picture the smelling of these blends in a crowded urban cafe? The green tea category will be the largest, as health-oriented people will be the main reason for its growth. The African market could be a new source of revenue, though it is difficult to distribute there. The joint venture of Harney & Sons and organic farmers is an example of making operations easier. The players in the market can take advantage of these trends, thus the global Organic Tea Market will not only be able to supply the increasing demand for pure, sustainable solutions but also play a role in the future of tea culture that is mindful across different places.By the IMARC Group, Some of the Top Competitive Landscape Operating in the Organic Tea Market are Given Below:• Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Limited (Wadia Group)• Davidson's Organics• Hälssen & Lyon GmbH• Little Red Cup Tea Co.• Mighty Leaf Tea Company (Peet’s Coffee Inc.)• Numi Inc.• PepsiCo Inc.• Stash Tea (Universal Tea Company, Inc.)• TIELKA Pty Limited, The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.Customize This Report to Match Your Business Goals: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=3832&flag=E Emerging Trends in the Organic Tea Market:Looking ahead, the global Organic Tea Market will embrace transformative trends. Functional teas with adaptogens, like those from Pukka Herbs, will gain traction in North America for stress relief. Compostable packaging will align with Europe’s zero-waste goals. Cold-brew organic teas will boost adoption by 12%, targeting Asia-Pacific’s on-the-go consumers. Carbon-neutral farming practices will support green initiatives. These innovations promise to deliver healthful, eco-conscious blends, ensuring the global Organic Tea Market remains a leader in sustainable wellness, meeting evolving consumer and environmental demands with authenticity and care.Organic Tea Market Segmentation:Breakup by Product:• Camelia Sinesis Basedo Whiteo Blacko Greeno Oolongo Others• HerbalCamelia sinesis based accounts for the majority of the market shareBreakup by Taste:• Flavored• PlainFlavored holds the largest share of the industryBreakup by Form:• Tea Bag• Leaf and Powder• LiquidLeaf and powder represents the leading market segmentBreakup by Distribution Channel:• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets• Convenience Stores• Online Stores• OthersSupermarkets and hypermarkets exhibits a clear dominance in the marketRegional Insights:• North America (United States, Canada)• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)According to the report, North America accounted for the largest market share.Key highlights of the Report:• Market Performance• Market Outlook• COVID-19 Impact on the Market• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends• Market Drivers and Success Factors• SWOT Analysis• Structure of the Market• Value Chain Analysis• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive LandscapeNote: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.About UsIMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. 