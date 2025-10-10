Gesner Filoso Named Board Advisor & Creative Chairman of ChampsCX.

Photo: GESNER FILOSO / Unspecials.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY, October 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ChampsCX , one of the fastest-growing flexible workforce platforms for customer experience, today announced the appointment of Gesner Filoso as Board Advisor and Creative Chairman.A seasoned global marketing and BPO executive, and founder and CEO of creative studio Unspecials , Filoso will guide the company’s expansion into global digital marketing services, building on ChampsCX’s network of more than 40,000 multilingual professionals and its AI-powered talent platform.“Our clients increasingly seek unified solutions that connect customer experience with digital marketing transformation,” said Mahir Tüzün, Founder and CEO of ChampsCX. “Gesner brings a rare blend of creative vision and operational expertise across continents and industries. His leadership will help us unlock new growth opportunities while reinforcing our position as a flexible, scalable partner for enterprise clients.”Under Filoso's leadership, ChampsCX is launching comprehensive offshore digital marketing staffing services, including social media management, Google Ads optimization, SEO, content production, and graphic design. The division leverages ChampsCX's AI-powered skill-matching technology and remote-first delivery model to provide enterprise clients with 30–50% cost savings compared to hiring creative resources in major hubs such as the U.S., U.K., Germany, and France.Founded by Filoso in 2023, Unspecials will operate as an independent creative partner within the ChampsCX ecosystem, maintaining its brand identity. The studio is gaining traction with clients in the BPO, healthcare, and technology sectors through a model that delivers the creative quality of traditional hubs with greater flexibility and cost efficiency.“The future isn’t about owning talent; it’s about accessing the right expertise at the right moment,” said Gesner Filoso. “Creative services are shifting toward distributed models, and by 2030, up to 40% of creative work will be delivered through flexible, global talent networks. ChampsCX is at the forefront of that shift, solving a real challenge for global brands that need quality, scale, and speed without the overhead of traditional models.”The new Digital Marketing Services division is already operational and will expand across key delivery regions in Q4 2025. It addresses a pressing challenge for global enterprises: the need for scalable, high-quality creative support without the constraints of traditional models. While agencies rely on long-term retainers and rigid contracts, and freelancer platforms require heavy internal management, ChampsCX offers a flexible, project-based partnership model with vetted, managed, multilingual talent that delivers enterprise-grade quality on demand.Filoso brings more than two decades of global experience in marketing and customer experience across both enterprise and startup environments. He is the founder and CEO of creative studio Unspecials, with offices in Europe and Latin America, and serves on the boards of several startups in the health, services, and BPO sectors. Earlier in his career, he held senior leadership roles at Teleperformance and Foundever, most recently serving as Executive Vice President of Marketing at Teleperformance, where he led high-performing global teams across more than 90 countries and 170 markets in the Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.About ChampsCXChampsCX is one of the world’s fastest-growing flexible workforce platforms for customer experience, helping global enterprises scale operations with speed, quality, and efficiency. The company delivers flexible, multilingual CX and digital marketing solutions through a network of more than 40,000 freelance professionals across 30+ languages, powered by AI-driven skill matching that connects the right talent to the right tasks in real time.In addition to its global remote workforce, ChampsCX operates physical locations in Istanbul, Izmir, Antalya, Kayseri, Sanliurfa, and Denizli, providing over 6,000 workstations while delivering approximately 95 percent of services remotely. The company supports leading organizations across the banking, telecommunications, retail, entertainment, technology, and government sectors. For more information, visit www.champscx.com About UnspecialsFounded in 2023, with offices in Madrid and São Paulo, Unspecials™ is a creative and design collective built around independent leaders united by a commitment to equity, innovation, and excellence. The studio provides strategic and creative consultancy across brand and customer strategy, digital and graphic design, motion storytelling, product and IP development, and copywriting, enabling global brands to build relevance and scale creativity through flexible, inclusive, and cost-efficient design. For more information, visit www.unspecials.com

