Commercial Aircraft Landing Gear Market Size Worth USD 18.6 Billion Globally by 2033 at a CAGR of 6.95%

IMARC Group expects the commercial aircraft landing gear market to reach USD 18.6 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.95% during 2025-2033.

ARIZONA, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:The commercial aircraft landing gear market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by Expansion of Global Air Travel Networks, Fleet Modernization and Fuel Efficiency Goals and Increase in Aircraft Production Rates. According to IMARC Group's latest research publication, "𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐆𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟑", The global commercial aircraft landing gear market size reached USD 9.8 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach USD 18.6 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.95% during 2025-2033.This detailed analysis primarily encompasses industry size, business trends, market share, key growth factors, and regional forecasts. The report offers a comprehensive overview and integrates research findings, market assessments, and data from different sources. It also includes pivotal market dynamics like drivers and challenges, while also highlighting growth opportunities, financial insights, technological improvements, emerging trends, and innovations. Besides this, the report provides regional market evaluation, along with a competitive landscape analysis.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐚 𝐬𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/commercial-aircraft-landing-gear-market/requestsample 𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐬:● Market Dynamics● Market Trends And Market Outlook● Competitive Analysis● Industry Segmentation● Strategic Recommendations𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐆𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:● 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐢𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐥 𝐍𝐞𝐭𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐬Global air travel networks are expanding rapidly due to the resurgence of tourism, economic globalization, and new trade corridors. Airlines are investing heavily in fleet expansion to meet rising passenger demand, particularly in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East. The construction of new airports and the addition of long-haul routes are driving significant demand for reliable landing gear systems. Low-cost carriers are also strengthening regional connectivity with high aircraft utilization rates, necessitating durable yet lightweight landing gear solutions. This expansion across both commercial and cargo fleets is creating consistent opportunities for suppliers, reinforcing the landing gear segment’s importance in aviation growth.● 𝐅𝐥𝐞𝐞𝐭 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐮𝐞𝐥 𝐄𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲 𝐆𝐨𝐚𝐥𝐬Fleet modernization initiatives are accelerating as airlines seek to enhance operational efficiency and meet sustainability targets. The replacement of aging aircraft with next-generation, fuel-efficient models requires landing gear systems compatible with composite airframes and advanced avionics. Manufacturers are incorporating lightweight alloys, intelligent braking systems, and carbon composite structures to reduce weight and drag. Major players like Safran and Liebherr are introducing eco-optimized landing gear designs that improve fuel economy and reduce maintenance costs. This modernization aligns with global carbon reduction mandates, pushing OEMs and suppliers to innovate systems that balance performance, safety, and environmental responsibility in aviation operations.● 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐑𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬Aircraft production is witnessing a sharp rebound as OEMs ramp up deliveries to fulfill massive order backlogs. Airbus and Boeing are both scaling up output of narrow-body and wide-body models, directly increasing demand for landing gear assemblies and related components. This upsurge is prompting suppliers to expand manufacturing capacity, adopt automation, and improve material sourcing strategies. Governments are offering support through aerospace cluster incentives to boost domestic production capabilities. Despite challenges such as material shortages and precision engineering requirements, the growing production volume ensures long-term opportunities for landing gear manufacturers, making scalability and supply chain resilience crucial for success.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐆𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:● 𝐀𝐝𝐨𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨-𝐇𝐲𝐝𝐫𝐚𝐮𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬The aviation sector is steadily transitioning toward electric and electro-hydraulic landing gear systems to improve efficiency and sustainability. These advanced systems minimize hydraulic fluid use, enhance control precision, and simplify maintenance. OEMs are integrating electric actuators and braking mechanisms to reduce aircraft weight and improve ground handling performance. Companies like Honeywell and Safran are pioneering electric taxiing technologies that enable fuel-free taxi operations. As airlines pursue “More Electric Aircraft” concepts, these systems are becoming critical for reducing emissions and operating costs. Their adoption marks a major step toward achieving greener, smarter, and more efficient aviation platforms globally.● 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞Smart sensors and digital monitoring systems are revolutionizing aircraft maintenance by enabling predictive analytics. Embedded IoT sensors within landing gear now track parameters such as strut pressure, shock loads, and brake wear in real time. The data collected is analyzed through AI-driven platforms, allowing early detection of potential failures. Companies like Airbus and Lufthansa Technik are leading with digital twin technologies that simulate wear conditions for optimized maintenance scheduling. This predictive approach minimizes unplanned downtimes, extends component life, and enhances flight safety. By transitioning from reactive to predictive models, airlines are achieving improved efficiency and reduced maintenance expenditures.● 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐋𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐰𝐞𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐃𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐬The pursuit of lightweight and modular landing gear systems is transforming aircraft engineering. Advanced materials such as titanium, carbon composites, and additive-manufactured alloys are being widely adopted to achieve superior strength-to-weight ratios. Modular configurations allow easier replacement of parts, lowering maintenance costs and reducing aircraft turnaround times. Leading manufacturers like Héroux-Devtek and Collins Aerospace are investing in 3D-printing and modular assembly technologies to boost production efficiency. These developments contribute to fuel savings, operational agility, and sustainability goals. As airlines aim to maximize payload capacity and efficiency, lightweight modular landing gear solutions are becoming a strategic priority for future fleets.𝐀𝐬𝐤 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=6002&flag=E 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐆𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:● CIRCOR International, Inc.● Collins Aerospace● Héroux-Devtek● magroup● Mecaer Aviation Group● Revima● Safran SA● Sumitomo Precision Products Co., Ltd● Triumph Group● Whippany Actuation Systems𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐆𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:● Narrow Body● Wide Body● Regional Jet● OthersNarrow-body exhibits a clear dominance in the market attributed to the high demand for narrow-body aircraft in regional and short-haul flights.𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐁𝐲 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐆𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞𝐬:● Main Landing Gear● Nose Landing GearMain landing gear represents the largest segment, as it bears the primary load during takeoff and landing.𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐫𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:● Tricycle● Tandem● TailwheelTricycle holds the biggest market share owing to the ability of tricycle configuration to provide enhanced stability, ease of landing, and better forward visibility.𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:● North America (United States, Canada)● Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)● Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)● Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)● Middle East and AfricaAsia Pacific dominates the market due to increasing air travel, growing fleet size, and rising investments in aviation infrastructure across the region.𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐁𝐲 𝐈𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐂 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩:Electric Vehicle Aftermarket: https://www.imarcgroup.com/electric-vehicle-aftermarket Archery Equipment Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/archery-equipment-market Inflight Catering Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/inflight-catering-market 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐞: If you require specific details, data, or insights that are not currently included in the scope of this report, we are happy to accommodate your request. 