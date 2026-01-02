FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES THRILLER “NOBODY WANTS TO SHOOT A WOMAN”

Freestyle Digital Media has just released the thriller NOBODY WANTS TO SHOOT A WOMAN, now available to rent/own on North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms starting January 2, 2026

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, has just released the noir thriller movie NOBODY WANTS TO SHOOT A WOMAN, which is now available to rent/own on North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms starting January 2, 2026.

NOBODY WANTS TO SHOOT A WOMAN tells the stark, intimate, yet unsentimental story of a mother who embraces a violent crime spree as a means for survival. After her husband’s murder, Mary attempts to secure her son’s stability despite societal scorn and her own moral conflict. She navigates a perilous path, determined to shield her child from chaos. In her struggle for survival, bonds of love and loyalty are tested. This film is about a woman against all odds, trying to find a way to survive in a world where motherhood, misogyny, crime, and independence meet. NOBODY WANTS TO SHOOT A WOMAN is a noir crime drama set on the streets of New York City brought to life by an all-female team that includes writer/director Kerry Ann Enright, producer Cheyanne Kane, and lead actor Tina Benko. The creators aspired to pay homage to the great crime films set in New York City.

Written and directed by Kerry Ann Enright, NOBODY WANTS TO SHOOT A WOMAN was produced by Enright and Cheyanne Kane. Featured actors include Tina Benko (‘Mary’), Max Casella (‘Eddie’) and Lev Gorn (‘John’).

“Women don’t end up in crisis because they’re reckless - they end up there because the path society gives them is narrow, underfunded and poorly lit,” said filmmaker Kerry Ann Enright. “NOBODY WANTS TO SHOOT A WOMAN is about a mother who dares to walk it anyway.”

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated a deal to acquire NOBODY WANTS TO SHOOT A WOMAN directly with the filmmakers.

NOBODY WANTS TO SHOOT A WOMAN website: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt27723550/

ABOUT FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA

The digital distribution unit of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital, and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record, and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films. Recent releases include ALLSWELL IN NEW YORK starring Emmy award-winning actress Liza Colón-Zayas from the hit FX series THE BEAR, ALL HAPPY FAMILIES starring Josh Radnor and Rob Huebel, the drama based on a novel THE GHOST TRAP starring Zak Steiner from EUPHORIA and Greer Grammer of AWKWARD, and the Weekly World News horror-comedy THE ZOMBIE WEDDING. Other Freestyle Digital Media titles include THE ROAD DOG starring comedian Doug Stanhope, SURVIVE starring HBO’s GAME OF THRONES star Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins, the music documentary profiling blues guitar legends Jimmie Vaughan and Stevie Ray Vaughan, BROTHERS IN BLUES, DEAR ZOE starring Sadie Sink from the hit Netflix series STRANGER THINGS, Jessica Capshaw and Theo Rossi, the teen musical BEST SUMMER EVER featuring a fully integrated cast and crew of people with and without disabilities, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen, and Ted Danson, and THE WEDDING YEAR starring Sarah Hyland and Anna Camp.

Official FDM Trailer - NOBODY WANTS TO SHOOT A WOMAN (2026)

Legal Disclaimer:

