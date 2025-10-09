Ashwagandha Extract Market is set to witness a growth rate of 11.4% in the next 10 years | AMR

Increase in demand for natural functional food and drinks & inclination of the people toward healthy lifestyle and rise in spending on healthy & fortified food.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global ashwagandha extract market size generated $864.3 million in 2021, and is expected to reach $2.5 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 11.4% from 2022 to 2031.The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, competitive landscape, value chain, and Porter’s Five Forces. This report offers in-depth information for market players, investors, stakeholders, and startups in determining steps to be taken for achieving sustainable growth and competitive advantage in the market.Download FREE Report Sample (256 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A16876 Ashwagandha extracts has been gaining significant traction in global market owing health benefits associated such as helping reduce blood sugar levels, stress & anxiety, increasing muscle mass and strength, and many others. Furthermore, owing to its health benefits it has been majorly used in various sports nutrition products, dietary supplements and functional foods. Thereby, boosting the demand for ashwagandha extract during the forecast period.Withania somnifera, a nightshade-family fruiting plant commonly known as winter cherry, is known as ashwagandha in Sanskrit. Similar to tomatillos and ground cherries, ashwagandha produces little orange berries in papery husks. Although ashwagandha berries are technically edible, the dried root is the component of the plant that is most in demand. For thousands of years, ayurvedic therapy has relied on the withanolides, which are natural steroids found in ashwagandha root. Withania Somnifera (Ashwagandha) is increasingly in demand in developed markets. This is attributed to changing consumer preferences and trends in the food and beverage sector, which increase demand for herbal and nutritious food ingredients. Additionally, a number of brands have debuted their ashwagandha product line. With increased knowledge and understanding of the advantages of products, consumers are increasingly more careful of the components they ingest. Additionally, it is used to treat a range of diseases and conditions, such as cancer, diabetes, hypertension, stress, rheumatic disorders, and asthma. As a result, the ashwagandha market size is anticipated to rise at a significant rate due to an increase in consumer interest in ashwagandha. As a result, the market's demand for ashwagandha herbs is rising.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ashwagandha-extract-market/purchase-options There has been an upsurge in the user base of different social media platforms and other types of internet websites, owing to the large scale distribution of internet services across the world. This user base consists of children, teenagers, middle aged as well as the elderly population. Considering this, most of the engaged stakeholders in the ashwagandha extract market are moving on to digital forms for advertising and marketing. With the help of the internet, companies can help spread knowledge about their products to the farthest reaches of the world and can help improve the awareness regarding their products, especially among their target market. Thus, growing awareness regarding the availability of ashwgandha based sports nutrition, dietary supplement, functional food and others are likely to spur the growth of the ashwagandha extract market size during the forecast period.The ashwagandha extract market is segmented into form, application, distribution channel and region. On the basis of form, the market is categorized into powder, capsules/tablets and others. On the basis of application, it is segmented into sports nutrition, food and beverages, dietary supplements and others. On the basis of distribution channel, it is segregated into business to business and business to consumer. On the basis of region, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy, Russia and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia and New Zealand, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Rest of LAMEA).Interested to Procure the Data with Actionable Strategy & Insights? Inquire Before Buying - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A16876 Based on region, Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the total market share, and is estimated to dominate in terms of revenue by 2031. However, Europe is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including North America and LAMEA.The research provides a detailed analysis of leading market players of the global ashwagandha extract market. These players include The Himalaya Drug Company, Emami Limited, Dabur India Ltd., P&G, Kairali Ayurvedic Group, Kerry Group PLC, Patanjali Ayurved Limited, Taos Herb Company, Shree Baidyanath Ayurveda Bhawan Pvt. Ltd., and Unilever PLC.The report discusses these key players and outlines various strategies such as expansion, partnerships, new product launches, and others to raise their market penetration and consolidate their position in the global ashwagandha extract industry . The report providers extensive analysis that outlines product portfolio, operating segments, business performance, and key developments by every market player.Trending Reports:Orange Extracts Market: https://alliedmarketresearch.com/orange-extracts-market-A13713 Vanilla Extract Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/vanilla-extract-market-A11151 Food Preservatives Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/food-preservatives-market

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.