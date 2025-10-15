Subscriber Data Management Market Forecast (2021–2031) : Trends, Solutions, and Opportunities

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Growing at 18.4% CAGR | Subscriber Data Management Market Reach USD 25.5 Billion by 2031 Globally ." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global subscriber data management market was valued at USD 4.9 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach USD 25.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 18.4% from 2022 to 2031.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 505 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A44535 Driving FactorsThe growing digitalization and rising adoption of cloud-based services across the world, the increase in the adoption of subscriber data management solutions to enhance operation & productivity, the growing number of mobile devices and NFV and IP system deployments along with the increasing demand for advanced network technologies, such as LTE and VoLTE drive the growth of the global subscriber data management market.Market SegmentationThe subscriber data management market is segmented into solution, network type, deployment model, enterprise size, application type, and region. By solution, it is classified into subscriber data repository, subscriber policy management, subscriber identity management and subscriber location and device information management. Depending on the network type, it is divided into mobile networks and fixed networks. Based on deployment model, it is divided into on-premises and cloud. On the basis of enterprise size, the market is bifurcated into small & medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises. As per application type, the subscriber data management market is classified into mobile, voice over internet protocol (VoIP) and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Key PlayersLeading players of the global subscriber data management market analyzed in the research include Amdocs Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Oracle Corporation, Nokia Corporation, Optiva, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Computaris International, Cisco System, Inc., ZTE Corporation, and Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.Procure Complete Research Report Now :Key Strategies/Development:In February 2023 - Huawei released storage solution to build subscriber data infrastructure in the multi-cloud era. Huawei offers a full series of products and solutions for data production, backup, and archiving to cover all scenarios and provide tiered storage of hot, warm, and cold data. The proportion of cold data exceeds 70%, requiring low-cost archiving. In response, Huawei launched the Blu-ray storage, which has a longer service life and reduces the total cost of ownership (TCO) by 70%.In November 2022 - Cisco System, Inc. enhanced its subscriber data management and subscriber identity management and released security updates for vulnerabilities affecting Cisco Identity Services Engine (ISE) by stopping attacker to exploit vulnerabilities to bypass authorization and access system files.In January 2022 - Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson authentication security module enabled customer service point to augment security for markets and use cases that have more strict security requirements as 5G is changing the security landscape. Ericsson takes measures to effectively address a surge in new use cases, new devices and the move beyond consumer mobile broadband to industries and enterprises by managing and securing subscriber data.Get More Information Before Buying :COVID-19 ScenarioThe outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic positively impacted the growth of the subscriber data management market.It introduced considerable challenges for companies that execute key processes, report accurately with data spread over multiple locations, and operate complex systems. Hence, a greater number of companies invested in SDM solutions. SDM solutions provide huge scalability and continual enhancement of functionalities, which are essential in accomplishing digital transformation.Businesses invested more money on SDM solutions due to the growing trend of personalized business operation as a way to enhance the customer experience. Browse More Trending Reports :Managed Services MarketQuality and Lifecycle Management Software MarketOperational Technology (OT) Security MarketWTTx MarketCloud Microservices Platform MarketMultiexperience Development Platforms MarketU.S. Learning Management Systems MarketSpace as a Service MarketDecision Intelligence Market 

