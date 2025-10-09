TryThat.ai Launches India’s First Trusted Conversational AI Platform for Real Estate

India’s 1st Trusted AI Real Estate Platform TryThat.ai How TryThat.ai simplifies property discovery Ask, Analyze, Act.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TryThat.ai, India’s first trusted AI real estate platform in India , has officially launched, marking a transformative step toward smarter, more transparent property decisions. The platform introduces conversational AI for real estate and property discovery, a new way for users to find, evaluate, and manage properties in India simply by asking questions.From verified listings and investment projections to step-by-step checklists and collaboration tools, TryThat.ai is designed to help homebuyers, investors, and developers make confident, data-driven real estate choices.Smarter Property Search Through AI ConversationsUnlike traditional property websites, TryThat.ai goes beyond filters and listings. It understands user intent and context transforming the search experience into an intelligent dialogue.Users can type or speak queries such as:“Show me verified 2BHK apartments in Baner under ₹60 lakh,” or “Compare returns for office spaces in Pune and Gurgaon,”and receive AI-curated results powered by verified data, cost projections, developer reputation, and market trends all within seconds.The result is a more human, transparent, and intelligent property discovery experience, powered entirely by AI.Key Features That Set TryThat.ai ApartThe platform integrates seven core features designed to simplify real estate for every stakeholder:• Verified Property Data: Aggregates authentic, structured data on property ownership, developer background, and project details before engagement with sellers or agents.• Calculations & Projections: AI-driven calculators estimate costs, EMIs, returns, and timelines empowering users to make financial decisions backed by data.• Explanations of Industry Jargon: Simplifies complex real estate and finance terminology into easy, everyday language for new buyers and investors.• Process Guidance & Checklists: Offers guided workflows and ready-to-use checklists from property discovery to transaction closure, ensuring no step is missed.• Scenario-Based Advice: Allows users to explore “what-if” property scenarios such as payment plans, investment returns, or resale options powered by predictive logic.• Comparisons: Enables side-by-side comparisons of multiple properties, developers, or investment options with key insights on price, location, and trustworthiness.• Communication & Customization: Provides a built-in collaboration suite where buyers, sellers, and partners can share documents, discuss offers, and manage deals securely.Tackling India’s Real Estate Trust GapIndia’s real estate market, while rapidly growing, faces ongoing challenges around unverified listings, lack of transparency, and complex documentation.TryThat.ai aims to solve these through AI validation, structured data aggregation, and guided intelligence and smart property discovery ensuring users receive accurate, unbiased, and relevant results.According to internal research, over 70% of property seekers in India spend more than 20 hours cross-verifying information before shortlisting options.TryThat.ai reduces that effort dramatically by delivering verified insights instantly, saving time while ensuring clarity.“The real estate journey is emotional and financial,” added the Founder. “Our AI is built to assist users through every step from understanding property value to completing a deal securely.”Bringing All Stakeholders TogetherTryThat.ai isn’t just for buyers. The platform is designed as a complete real estate solution, serving multiple roles across the ecosystem:• For Buyers: Simplifies discovery and verification.• For Investors: Offers insights on ROI, appreciation, and resale potential.• For Developers: Provides a transparent, intelligent space to showcase verified projects.• For Agents / Channel Partners : Streamlines communication, document sharing, and deal execution.With its modular and scalable architecture, TryThat.ai bridges the gap between data and decision-making, uniting all real estate stakeholders on one trusted AI-driven platform.Early User SuccessEarly adopters have already noticed the difference.“TryThat.ai saved me hours of research,” said Rajesh S., from Pune. “I simply asked for verified office spaces near Baner, and it instantly gave me accurate listings, projections, and developer history. It felt like talking to an expert.”The platform’s ability to interpret natural language and respond with verified, context-aware results positions it as a potential game-changer in India’s digital real estate space.Experience the Future of Real Estate SearchTryThat.ai invites users to experience a simpler, smarter, and more transparent way to discover properties.Experience the future of real estate search try the BETA version today at www.TryThat.ai About TryThat.aiTryThat.ai is India’s first trusted AI-powered real estate platform that simplifies property discovery, due diligence, and decision-making through intelligent conversation. Built by AltRr Software Services Ltd., TryThat.ai empowers buyers, investors, developers, and agents to access verified data, guided insights, and collaboration tools all in one place.Visit www.TryThat.ai to learn more.

