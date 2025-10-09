New Tenant: ‘FinTech’ Pioneer stock3 Moves into the New Building 28 on the Neue Balan Campus

From one campus address to the next: stock3 moves into Building 28.

We are delighted to soon welcome the stock3 team to this exceptional building.” — Bettina Krause, Head of Leasing, Allgemeine SÜDBODEN

MUNICH, GERMANY, October 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allgemeine SÜDBODEN Grundbesitz AG has secured another tenant for the new Building 28 on the Neue Balan Campus in Munich. The stock3 AG is leasing 690 square meters in the newly constructed building, which was completed earlier this year and is located directly on the namesake Balanstraße.

Stock3 AG provides a financial market analysis and trading platform for sophisticated traders and active investors. The financial services company has been based on the campus for 17 years and will relocate, along with its roughly 70 employees, to Building 28 within the site in spring 2026.

Like the neighbouring buildings, the new Building 28, which completes the development of the area at the district boundary to Haidhausen, is inspired by the clear architectural language of the Bauhaus style. Defining characteristics of this style include clean lines and big window fronts.

Bettina Krause, Head of Leasing, Allgemeine SÜDBODEN: "The design of the new Building 28, which fosters a close connection between architecture and technology, perfectly reflects the spirit of the campus. We are delighted to soon welcome the stock3 team to this exceptional building."

"Neue Balan is Munich’s most sought-after campus for start-ups and established companies from innovation-driven industries. The fact that stock3 AG was determined to remain on the campus is clear proof of the excellent working environment we offer here," Krause added.

Thomas Waibel, Founder and CEO of stock3 AG: "Building 28, with its distinctive architecture and workspaces designed in the spirit of New Work, immediately won us over. It offers exactly the right environment for further growth. In Building 28, we can elevate not only the quality of our services but also our own working environment to a new level."

Among the tenants of the new Building 28 is already an internationally operating technology corporation. In addition, Siemens Energy will relocate its Munich headquarters to the newly constructed building on the Neue Balan Campus mid-2026.

