Cortical Haptic Virtual Reality Glove Market to Reach US $3.96 Billion by 2029

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Cortical Haptic Virtual Reality Glove Market?

The market size of the cortical haptic virtual reality glove has seen an incredible expansion in the past few years. The projections showed that the market will grow from $1.51 billion in 2024 to about $1.84 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.5%. The notable growth during the historical period can be credited to factors such as heightened awareness of the perks of haptic feedback, rising consumer interest in immersive entertainment, the greater acceptance of virtual reality in gaming, growing implementation in industrial training programs, and the increasing use of virtual reality in educational sectors.

The market for cortical haptic virtual reality gloves is predicted to witness a surge in the coming years, expanding to $3.96 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.1%. Factors contributing to this projected growth during the forecast period include the rise in the use of haptic gloves in industrial settings, a surge in demand for multiplayer and social virtual reality experiences, an increase in the use of cloud-based virtual reality solutions, the trend towards lightweight and miniaturized designs, and an upswing in consumer expenditure on high-end virtual reality gadgets. In the forecast period, the key trends are expected to be improvements in integrating brain-computer interfaces, the creation of lightweight, user-friendly glove designs, advancements in multi-sensory feedback systems, progress in cross-platform compatibility for virtual reality, and the development of real-time neural signal processing.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Cortical Haptic Virtual Reality Glove Global Market Growth?

The expansion of wearable technology usage is anticipated to stimulate the cortical haptic virtual reality glove market's growth. Wearable technologies are electronic devices designed to be worn on the body, often with health and fitness tracking or smart capabilities. The burgeoning market for these devices is fueled by an increased focus on health among consumers striving to monitor and enhance their fitness, keep tabs on vital signs, and regulate overall well-being. Wearable devices augment cortical haptic VR gloves by offering accurate, real-time feedback, making them perfect for immersive VR experiences and training. The devices increase interaction precision by emulating lifelike touch, pressure, and texture, heightening user engagement and VR environment efficacy. For example, the UK's Parliamentary Office of Science and Technology reported in April 2025 that the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) and UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) invested £11.5 million ($15.52 million) from 2023 to 2024 in 10 research ventures dedicated to developing wearable technologies for people with frailty or long-lasting physical disabilities. Thus, the increased use of wearable devices is fueling the growth of the cortical haptic virtual reality glove market. The cortical haptic virtual reality glove market's growth is also projected to be spurred by the rising demand for immersive experiences due to their enhanced realism and engagement. Immersive experiences, fully absorbing digital environments giving users a sense of existence within a virtual or augmented world, are becoming progressively popular due to a growing consumer appetite for realistic, engaging, and interactive digital environments that emulate real-life feelings. For instance, in August 2024, the US Government Accountability Office confirmed that 17 out of 23 civilian agencies were involved in activities utilizing immersive technologies in 2022 and 2023, with 13 agencies reporting benefits. Thus, an increased interest in immersive experiences is anticipated to fuel the cortical haptic virtual reality glove market's growth.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Cortical Haptic Virtual Reality Glove Market?

Major players in the Cortical Haptic Virtual Reality Glove Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Plexus Immersive Corporation

• Noitom Ltd.

• Hackaday.io

• HaptX Inc.

• SenseGlove

• NeuroDigital Technologies Inc.

• AjnaLens

• Brain eXchange LLC

• CaptoGlove

• Knoxlabs Inc.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Cortical Haptic Virtual Reality Glove Market Report?

The cortical haptic virtual reality glove market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Product Type: Wired Haptic Virtual Reality Gloves, Wireless Haptic Virtual Reality Gloves

2) By Technology: Force Feedback, Vibrotactile Feedback, Electroactive Polymer, Other Technologies

3) By Application: Gaming And Entertainment, Healthcare And Rehabilitation, Education And Training, Industrial And Engineering, Other Applications

4) By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

5) By End-User: Consumer, Commercial, Enterprise, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Wired Haptic Virtual Reality Gloves: Exoskeleton Gloves, Cable Driven Gloves, Rigid Frame Gloves

2) By Wireless Haptic Virtual Reality Gloves: Soft Robotic Gloves, Finger Tracking Gloves, Wearable Sensor Gloves

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Cortical Haptic Virtual Reality Glove Industry?

In the 2025 Global Market Report for Cortical Haptic Virtual Reality Gloves, North America prevails as the dominant region as of 2024. Meanwhile, it is projected that Asia-Pacific will experience the most rapid growth during the forecast period. The report encompasses several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

