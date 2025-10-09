Higher Education and Training and South West Gauteng TVET College host Strategic Partnership Breakfast, 10 Oct

South West Gauteng TVET College, through its New Business Development Unit, is proud to announce the upcoming Partnership Breakfast 2025, scheduled to take place on 10 October 2025 at The Garden Venue – Corporate Events, 308 Boundary Road, North Riding AH, Randburg, from 09h00 to 14h00.

This prestigious event marks a significant milestone in the College’s journey as it transitions into the implementation of QCTO-accredited Occupational Programmes. The Partnership Breakfast will serve as a strategic engagement platform to:

Introduce stakeholders to the College’s occupational programmes aligned with industry needs

Foster collaboration with industry partners, Sector Education and Training Authorities (SETAs), and government entities to create workplace-based learning opportunities

Share the College’s roadmap for implementing occupational qualifications and building sustainable partnerships

Emphasise the critical role of employers and stakeholders in providing experiential training, apprenticeships, and mentorship

Position the College as a key driver in bridging the gap between theoretical learning and workplace competence

The event is expected to host 250 guests, including key stakeholders from industry, government, and the broader community. It will also provide a platform to discuss strategic initiatives within the Post-School Education and Training (PSET) sector and explore collaborative opportunities to advance South Africa’s skills development agenda.

We are honoured to announce that Dr Nomusa Dube-Ncube, Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training, will deliver a keynote address. Her participation underscores the national significance of this initiative and the College’s commitment to educational excellence and economic development.

The event is made possible through the generous support of our sponsors, whose contributions have fully funded the venue and logistics, enabling the College to focus on fostering meaningful partnerships.

Enquiries:

Ms Patience Makhaphela

Marketing and Communications Manager

Cell: 083 632 0651

E-mail: makhaphelap@swgc.co.za

