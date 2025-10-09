President Cyril Ramaphosa attends Global Gateway Forum in Brussels, 9 to 10 Oct

President Cyril Ramaphosa has this evening, 08 October 2025, arrived in Brussels in the Kingdom of Belgium following a successful Official Visit to Ireland.

At the invitation of the President of the European Commission, H.E. Ursula von der Leyen, President Ramaphosa will lead South Africa’s participation in the Global Gateway Forum (GGF) taking place from 09–10 October 2025.

On Thursday, 09 October 2025, President Ramaphosa will address the Opening Plenary Session on the theme “Advancing Global Connectivity in the Face of Geopolitical and Geoeconomic Challenges.” Later, on the margins of the Forum, the President will hold bilateral meetings with Heads of State and Government attending the GGF and engage with leading CEOs of industry.

South Africa’s participation in the Global Gateway Forum aims to attract trade and investment, strengthen relations, and leverage mutual opportunities in the lead-up to the G20 Leaders’ Summit.

The European Union’s external investment strategy, known as Global Gateway, seeks to boost smart, clean, and secure links in the digital, energy, and transport sectors, while strengthening health, education, and research systems across the world.

President von der Leyen will lead the GGF, which brings together Heads of State and Government, along with senior representatives from governments, financial institutions, the private sector, and civil society. The Forum will explore innovative strategies for scaling up European investments in partner countries.

Building on the success of the inaugural Forum in 2023, this year’s event will focus on advancing global connectivity amid geopolitical and geoeconomic challenges. Heads of State and Government from Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean, and Europe, as well as the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, will attend. A high-level South African business delegation will also participate in the Forum.

The visit to Brussels follows recent engagements between President Ramaphosa and President von der Leyen, including their meeting on the margins of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA80) in New York, and the successful 8th South Africa–EU Summit held in March 2025. On the margins of the GGF, the two Leaders will hold a bilateral meeting and subsequently address a joint media briefing on the EU–South Africa Investment Announcement.

This engagement takes place within the framework of the Strategic Partnership between South Africa and the European Union. The EU remains South Africa’s largest trade and investment partner and a key development cooperation partner. South Africa’s exports to the EU increased by 82%, from approximately R203.2 billion in 2016 to R370.7 billion in 2024, while imports from the EU rose by 38%, from R308.8 billion in 2016 to R427 billion in 2024 over the same period.

President Ramaphosa is accompanied by the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Mr. Ronald Lamola; the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Bonginkosi Nzimande; the Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Mr. Solly Malatsi; and senior government officials.

