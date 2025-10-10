Madrid draws record number of U.S. visitors in 2025, reports okmadridtours.com

Royal Palace Retiro Park Plaza de Toros de Las Ventas

Madrid welcomes 522,000 U.S. visitors in H1 2025. okmadridtours.com reveals what Americans love most: art, gastronomy, and cultural day trips.

Madrid offers everything U.S. travelers seek — art, food, and culture — all within a walkable, welcoming city.” — Luis Manzano, okmadridtours.com

MADRID, MADRID, SPAIN, October 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Madrid continues to strengthen its position as one of Europe’s favorite destinations for U.S. travelers. According to OkMadridTours.com www.okmadridtours.com ), a leading platform for local tours and experiences, Americans visiting Spain’s capital are increasingly seeking culture, cuisine, and authentic day trips that go beyond the typical tourist route. Official data from the City of Madrid confirms that in the first half of 2025, the United States was Madrid’s top international market, with 522,000 visitors, marking significant year-on-year growth. During that same period, Madrid set a record of €8.934 billion in international tourism spending, welcoming 5.4 million foreign visitors and 11.6 million overnight stays.A thriving relationship between Madrid and the U.S.The connection between Madrid and the United States has never been stronger. With numerous direct flights from major American cities such as New York, Miami, Dallas, and Los Angeles, the Spanish capital is increasingly positioned as a cultural and business gateway to Europe.American visitors appreciate Madrid’s blend of history, safety, gastronomy, and vibrant lifestyle — a mix that makes it one of the most complete urban destinations on the continent.“U.S. travelers are increasingly looking for authentic cultural experiences — guided museum visits, tapas tours, and easy day trips,” said Luis Manzano, founder of OkMadridTours.com. “Madrid offers all of this in a compact, walkable city that welcomes everyone.”What Americans love most about MadridAccording to OkMadridTours.com, U.S. travelers are drawn to Madrid for its balance between world-class attractions and local authenticity.Some of the most requested activities include:- Art and culture tours through the Prado, Reina Sofía, and Thyssen-Bornemisza museums.- Gastronomic experiences, including tapas and wine tastings across neighborhoods such as La Latina, Malasaña, and Chueca.- Day trips to Toledo, Segovia, and Ávila, which combine medieval architecture and Spanish heritage within easy reach of the capital.- Walking tours and lifestyle experiences, from Retiro Park and Plaza Mayor to the modern vibe of Gran Vía and the Royal Palace.Travel motivations and visitor profileAmerican visitors to Spain tend to stay longer and spend more than the average international tourist, and Madrid is often their first stop.Most U.S. travelers come for leisure, attracted by the city’s artistic heritage, gastronomy, and welcoming atmosphere.Others visit Madrid as part of a broader European itinerary, combining it with destinations such as Barcelona, Seville, or Lisbon — yet many return, captivated by the city’s rhythm and friendliness.Typically, they spend several days exploring Madrid before taking day trips to nearby historical towns, a travel pattern that OkMadridTours.com has seen growing steadily.“Many of our clients are returning visitors who tell us they want to go deeper into Spanish culture,” adds Manzano. “They love how easy it is to organize everything in English and discover the real Madrid with local guides.”Beyond Madrid: discovering central SpainOkMadridTours.com offers a wide range of tours and excursions designed for international visitors.From private walking tours and museum experiences to full-day excursions to Toledo or Segovia, all activities are led by certified local guides who provide context, history, and insider stories.The platform focuses on authentic, small-group travel, ensuring visitors experience Madrid and its surroundings at a comfortable pace, while supporting responsible and sustainable tourism practices.About OkMadridTours.comOkMadridTours.com is a Madrid-based platform offering guided tours, cultural experiences, and private day trips across central Spain.Created to make travel easier for English-speaking visitors, it connects travelers with expert local guides and curated experiences that highlight Madrid’s history, art, and food culture.Press ContactLuis ManzanoFounder, OkMadridTours.com📧 info@okmadridtours.com

