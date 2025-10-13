E-Fish Acquires Foraged to Expand Access to Specialty, Direct-to-Consumer Culinary Ingredients

The acquisition unites two mission-driven brands, offering chefs and consumers a selection of responsibly sourced seafood, wild foods, & specialty ingredients.

Together, we’re creating an ecosystem where chefs and consumers can discover unique and exotic ingredients that inspire them — whether they come from the ocean, the forest, or the farm.” — Jeff Tedmori

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- E-Fish, the leading wild and seasonal seafood e-commerce brand, announced today that it has acquired Foraged, the leading online marketplace for wild, foraged, and specialty ingredients from independent producers across the United States.The acquisition brings together two brands built around a shared mission: to connect consumers and culinary professionals with the highest-quality ingredients, transparently sourced and shipped directly from the people who harvest, forage, or raise them. For chefs and home cooks alike, the result is a more complete culinary experience — uniting the best of the sea with the best of the land.“E-Fish was founded to help people ‘seafood confidently’ by offering fresh, seasonal, and traceable seafood direct from small-scale harvesters,” said Jeff Tedmori, CEO of E-Fish. “Foraged has built a remarkable community of foragers, farmers, and food artisans who operate with the same commitment to transparency and sustainability. Together, we’re creating an ecosystem where chefs and consumers can discover unique and exotic ingredients that inspire them — whether they come from the ocean, the forest, or the farm.”Under the acquisition, the foraged.com website will continue to operate independently, with both brands curating select offerings from one another to appear on their respective platforms. In the near term, E-Fish and Foraged will integrate checkout for professional chefs, enabling them to order across both catalogs and for consumers, each site will highlight complementary ingredients — such as uni and truffle, spot prawns and wild porcinis — that reflect a broader seasonal and regional food narrative.Foraged, founded in 2021, has become a trusted destination for chefs and culinary enthusiasts seeking hard-to-find ingredients like morel mushrooms, black truffles, ramps, huckleberries, and rare pantry items. Like E-Fish, the company emphasizes transparency and responsible sourcing — with many products shipped directly from the source to the buyer, without warehouse storage or unnecessary intermediaries.“This is a natural next step for both companies,” said Jack Hamrick, CEO of Foraged. “We’ve always believed in empowering independent producers and in bringing unique, overlooked, high-integrity ingredients to the forefront. Joining forces with E-Fish allows us to scale that vision while staying true to our values.”This acquisition comes at a time of increasing demand for sustainable, small-batch, and origin-forward food products — from both chefs who are reimagining their menus and home cooks who are seeking more meaningful connections with the food they prepare.As E-Fish and Foraged move forward together, both companies will continue to invest in supporting local producers, educating consumers, and offering unmatched quality through a transparent and responsible supply chain.To learn more, visit www.e-fish.com and www.foraged.com About E-FishE-Fish is the leading direct-from-harvester seafood brand offering fresh, wild, seasonal, traceable seafood shipped directly from local harvesters to chefs and consumers across the USA. By focusing on sustainability and in-season sourcing, E-Fish ensures that oceans continue to thrive — and that customers can seafood confidently.About ForagedForaged is a marketplace for wild and specialty foods, connecting consumers with small-scale farmers, foragers, and artisans across the country. Founded in 2021, Foraged makes hard-to-find ingredients accessible and delivers them directly from the source. With a mission to support sustainable food systems and independent producers, Foraged empowers mom-and-pop food businesses while helping cooks discover extraordinary ingredients.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.