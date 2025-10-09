Marham Launches New 'Therapy Clinic' to Make Mental Health More Accessible in Pakistan

LAHORE, PUNJAB, PAKISTAN, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Being a reliable advocate of healthcare innovation, Marham has just taken a big step to make mental health care easier to reach. The new clinic is designed to break the stigma around therapy and make sure everyone can get the help they need.The company wants to close the gap in therapy services with a ‘care without barriers’ approach. It offers online sessions, affordable pricing, and complete privacy for patients. This launch represents a milestone in supporting thousands of people who struggle in silence.Accessible Therapy for EveryoneMarham Therapy Clinic opens its doors to help meet the urgent demand for mental health support in Pakistan. It offers:- Counseling & Psychological Therapy for stress, anxiety, depression, trauma, and relationship challenges.- Specialized Service including child therapy, couples therapy, family counseling, stress and anger management, and workplace mental wellness support.- Physical Therapy & Rehabilitation to help patients recover from pain, injuries, and mobility issues.- Hybrid Care Model with sessions available online across Pakistan in major cities.- Qualified Experts including certified psychologists of Pakistan , counselors, and physiotherapists with years of clinical experience.Through easy online booking, people can choose their therapist, select a convenient time, and get help from home. The platform also connects with Marham’s other services, including doctor appointments, labs, and health advice. Together, this gives patients a complete healthcare experience.Why This MattersMental health challenges are rising across Pakistan. According to studies, nearly 34% of Pakistanis experience anxiety or depression, yet most never seek professional help due to stigma, lack of awareness, or affordability issues. Marham Therapy Clinic bridges this gap by making therapy services approachable, 100% confidential, and cost-friendly.This clinic serves students, working adults, homemakers, people in remote areas, and families who otherwise struggle to access mental wellness services. With support in local languages and flexible scheduling, it makes therapy available to everyone, everywhere.Voices from Marham“Our mission is to make healthcare accessible for all. With the launch of Marham Therapy Clinic, we want to normalize therapy and show people that seeking help is a sign of strength, not weakness,” said Ehsan Imam, CEO of Marham.One of the clinic’s therapists added: “I joined Marham Therapy Clinic because I believe every person deserves a safe space to talk and heal. This platform allows me to reach people who would otherwise never consider therapy.”Building a Supportive CommunityThe Therapy Clinic is not just about sessions, it’s about education and awareness. Marham is working on campaigns to reduce shame, collect patient stories, and encourage people to share how therapy helped them. By giving people relatable examples, Marham hopes to create a healthier, more supportive society.Key Features & Benefits- Confidentiality & Privacy:All conversations are private, with strong security protocols.- Affordable Pricing:From low-cost options to comprehensive plans, the clinic provides therapy sessions that suit every financial situation.- Ease of Use:Appointments can be booked in just minutes through the website or Marham app - Specialized Focus:Support is offered across all stages of life, from children and adults to couples and professionals managing workplace stress.- Accessibility:Therapy services are offered nationwide online, as well as at physical clinics.- Therapy Without Risk:To build trust, Marham Therapy Clinic also offers a money-back guarantee. If a patient feels unsatisfied after the first session, their fee will be refunded, no questions asked.How to AccessThe Marham Therapy Clinic officially launched on August 27, 2025. Sessions are available 6 days a week, with flexible hours to meet different schedules.People can:- Visit https://therapy.marham.pk - Book directly through the Marham app- Call +923482342245 for assistanceMarham is also offering introductory discounts on therapy sessions to inspire more people to take the first step toward healing.About MarhamFounded with the mission of making healthcare accessible in Pakistan, Marham.pk is the country’s largest digital healthcare platform. From finding doctors and booking lab tests to now offering therapy services, Marham is building a healthcare system where every person can get timely, affordable, and trusted care.Media ContactFahad SalmanCommunications Office: Marham.pkEmail: fahad@marham.pkPhone: +923345813447Website: https://therapy.marham.pk

