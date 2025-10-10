What is the forecast for Brazil's carbon credits market size by 2033?

Brazil Carbon Credits Market Graph

SãO PAULO, BRASíLIA, BRAZIL, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brazil Carbon Credits Market Summary 2025Market Size in 2024: USD 2.11 BillionMarket Forecast in 2033: USD 24.84 BillionMarket Growth Rate 2025-2033: 28.40%The Brazil carbon credits market is projected to surge from USD 2.11 billion in 2024 to USD 24.84 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 28.40%. Expanding voluntary demand, federal green-hydrogen subsidies and new forest-carbon methodologies are steering domestic supply and export volumes alike.Request a Free Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/brazil-carbon-credits-market/requestsample Brazil Carbon Credits Market Growth DriversNational Green Hydrogen Policy Guarantees of Origin Create New SupplyThe 2025 programme awards one certificate per MWh of renewable H₂, with producers already pre-registering 2.4 GW of projects. Guarantees are sold on a dedicated platform at an average €8 premium over standard RECs, generating an additional 480,000 credits annually. The policy is accelerating electrolyser deployment and deepening tradable inventory within the Brazil carbon credits market.Amazon Fund Reopens to International Buyers After Climate DiplomacyNorway and Germany resumed transfers in March 2025, unlocking USD 350 million for avoided-deforestation credits. Satellite-verified REDD+ issuances jumped 38% quarter-on-quarter, while corporate buyers locked in 10-year offtake contracts at €15 per tonne. The diplomatic thaw is steering fresh foreign capital into forest conservation and reinforcing supply growth across Brazil carbon credits projects.BNDES Launches Reverse Auction for Bio-methane CertificatesThe 2025 auction allocates BRL 1.2 billion to purchase 12 million certificates from landfill and wastewater projects. Winning bids averaged €12 per tonne CO₂e, creating a price floor that encourages 320 new bio-digester installations. The guaranteed offtake is accelerating waste-to-energy capex and expanding the compliance-eligible pool for Brazil carbon credits.Ask Analyst for Customization: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=32567&flag=C Brazil Carbon Credits Market SegmentationType Insights:• Compliance• VoluntaryProject Type Insights:• Avoidance/Reduction Projects• Removal/Sequestration Projectso Nature-basedo Technology-basedEnd-Use Industry Insights:• Power• Energy• Aviation• Transportation• Buildings• Industrial• OthersRegional Insights:• Southeast• South• Northeast• North• Central-WestCompetitive LandscapeThe competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.Request Customization: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=32567&flag=E Brazil Carbon Credits Market News• Mar 2025: A São Paulo utility issues the first green-hydrogen guarantee of origin, selling 50,000 credits to German buyers within 24 hours.• Apr 2025: The Amazon Fund approves a USD 60 million grant for community-based REDD+ projects covering 400,000 hectares in Pará.• May 2025: A Brazilian start-up tokenises 1 million forest credits on a blockchain platform, enabling fractional trading for SMEs.• Jun 2025: The Ministry of Environment recognises sugar-cane bagasse carbon credits as eligible for the national cap-and-trade scheme.Key highlights of the Report:• Market Performance (2019-2024)• Market Outlook (2025-2033)• COVID-19 Impact on the Market• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis• Strategic Recommendations• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends• Market Drivers and Success Factors• SWOT Analysis• Structure of the Market• Value Chain Analysis• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive LandscapeNote: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as part of the customization.About Us:IMARC Group is a global management consulting firm that helps the world’s most ambitious changemakers to create a lasting impact. The company provide a comprehensive suite of market entry and expansion services. IMARC offerings include thorough market assessment, feasibility studies, company incorporation assistance, factory setup support, regulatory approvals and licensing navigation, branding, marketing and sales strategies, competitive landscape and benchmarking analyses, pricing and cost research, and procurement research.

