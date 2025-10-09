Vietnam Artificial Intelligence Market Size, Share, Demand And Forecast 2025-2033

Artificial Intelligence Market

The Vietnam Artificial Intelligence Market size was valued at USD 752.5 Million in 2024 to reach USD 2,806.7 Million by 2033 at a CAGR of 14.96% during 2033

Vietnam artificial intelligence market size reached USD 752.5 Million in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach USD 2,806.7 Million by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 14.96% during 2025-2033. The increasing digitalization of Vietnamese businesses, rising e-commerce activities, the implementation of favorable governmental policies, growing technology application in the healthcare sector, establishment of smart cities, and the rising collaboration between educational institutions and tech companies represent some of the key factors driving the market.For an in-depth analysis, you can refer sample copy of the report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/vietnam-artificial-intelligence-market/requestsample Vietnam Artificial Intelligence Market Trends and Drivers:The landscape of artificial intelligence in Vietnam is undergoing a significant transformation, driven by a strategic national directive that aims to position the country as a regional hub for innovation. The government's strong commitment is evident in the National Strategy on Research, Development, and Application of Artificial Intelligence, which outlines ambitious goals for the sector's contribution to GDP and calls for the creation of a centralized, high-performance computing data ecosystem. This isn't just a policy paper; it's a proactive, funded initiative with substantial investments aimed at building essential AI and Big Data infrastructure. This includes the "Make in Vietnam" AI platform initiatives, which are designed to enhance the country's technological independence. We're already seeing the real-world effects of this initiative through the swift digitization of public services, where AI is being integrated into national databases for citizen identification, urban planning in smart cities like Hanoi and Da Nang, and predictive analytics for managing natural disasters. This government-led effort reduces risks for private sector investments and cultivates an environment where both local and international companies can create and implement scalable AI solutions. As a result, Vietnam is evolving into a dynamic testing ground for AI applications that tackle complex socio-economic issues. The strategic emphasis on foundational digital elements ensures that growth is cohesive and built on a scalable national framework, setting Vietnam up for ongoing and secure technological progress.When we look beyond the startup scene, one of the most exciting areas for AI growth in Vietnam is its rapid integration into the core sectors of the economy: manufacturing, logistics, and agriculture. Vietnamese companies are quickly moving from testing out ideas to implementing essential AI systems that help them operate more efficiently and compete on a global scale. In manufacturing, which plays a huge role in the country’s exports, computer vision technology is being used for automated quality control that outperforms human efforts, significantly cutting down defect rates in textile and electronics production lines. At the same time, the logistics industry is harnessing advanced AI algorithms for route and fleet optimization to tackle persistent congestion at major hubs like Hai Phong port, leading to lower fuel costs and faster delivery times. Perhaps the most groundbreaking change is happening in agriculture, where precision farming platforms are using satellite imagery and IoT sensor data to give farmers highly localized insights on irrigation, pest management, and the best times to harvest, all of which directly boost yields and profits. This demand from businesses is driving a preference for comprehensive solutions that deliver clear, measurable returns on investment, pushing AI companies to cultivate deep expertise in specific industries rather than just offering broad, generic platforms, which in turn is fostering a more advanced and specialized market.A notable and sophisticated trend is taking shape in the Vietnamese AI landscape: a focused effort to create homegrown Large Language Models (LLMs) that are specifically designed to understand the Vietnamese language and its cultural context. Acknowledging the shortcomings and biases of global models when it comes to grasping the unique linguistic subtleties, historical references, and local expressions, a coalition of top tech companies and state-supported research institutions is pouring significant resources into developing local LLM capabilities. This initiative is vital for maintaining digital sovereignty and ensuring that future AI-driven services in sectors like finance, education, and media are genuinely relevant to the local population. However, this ambitious project has brought to light a major challenge—and opportunity—facing the market: a severe shortage of deep-learning engineers and AI research scientists. To tackle this, a multi-faceted strategy is being implemented, which includes collaborations between multinational companies and leading Vietnamese universities to update educational programs, the establishment of specialized AI academies and coding bootcamps, and attractive government scholarships aimed at keeping top talent in the country. The race to build a strong domestic talent pipeline is now closely tied to the nation's ability to innovate on its own and seize the vast potential that generative AI and other foundational models promise for the future. 