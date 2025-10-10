Circulating Tumor DNA (CtDNA) Methylation Market 2025-2029: Unveiling Growth Developments with the Latest Updates

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Circulating Tumor DNA (CtDNA) Methylation Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Circulating Tumor DNA (CtDNA) Methylation Market Through 2025?

The market size for circulating tumor DNA (CtDNA) methylation has seen quick expansion in the recent past. It is expected to rise from $1.30 billion in 2024 to $1.48 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6%. This growth during the historical period is a result of several factors including an increase in clinical studies regarding ctDNA methylation, greater acceptance of precision medicine tactics, an rise in the use of biomarkers for prognosis, a surge in publication of research that supports ctDNA methylation applications, and a growing implementation of sophisticated laboratory automation.

The market for the detection of methylation in circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) is projected to experience substantial growth in the upcoming years, expected to reach $2.43 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2%. Factors contributing towards this predicted expansion in the forecast period include the augmented adoption of point-of-care ctDNA test solutions, the quickening pace of telemedicine integration aiding distant diagnosis, enhanced global consciousness of epigenetic biomarkers, an increase in cross-industry partnerships, and a rise in cooperation between scientific research bodies and diagnostic organizations. Key future trends consist of the incorporation of bioinformatics for methylation profiling, advancements in monitoring treatment responses, ingenuity in broad-scale screening programs, the integration of automated sample processing systems, and advancements in targeted therapy guidance.

Download a free sample of the circulating tumor dna (ctdna) methylation market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=28167&type=smp

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Circulating Tumor DNA (CtDNA) Methylation Market?

The surge in the occurrence of cancer is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) methylation market in the future. This increase in cancer incidence can be attributed to aging populations and lifestyle-related hazards, such as unhealthy eating habits, smoking, and lack of physical activity, all of which elevate the risks of genetic alterations and tumor formation. Circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) methylation tests assist in the early, non-invasive identification of cancer, provide accurate tracking of disease progression, and aid in tailoring treatment choices, facilitating prompt and precise clinical responses. For example, the National Cancer Institute, a government agency based in the U.S, projected in May 2024 that the count of cancer survivors in the United States is likely to rise from 18.1 million in 2022 to 26 million by 2040. Hence, the escalating occurrence of cancer is steering the growth of the ctDNA methylation market.

Which Players Dominate The Circulating Tumor DNA (CtDNA) Methylation Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Circulating Tumor DNA (CtDNA) Methylation Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Agilent Technologies Inc.

• Illumina Inc.

• Sysmex Corporation

• Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

• Exact Sciences Corporation

• Qiagen N.V.

• Natera Inc.

• BGI Group

• Guardant Health Inc.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Circulating Tumor DNA (CtDNA) Methylation Market?

Key players in the circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) methylation market are intently working on the creation of multi-cancer early detection (MCED) blood tests. These tests make it possible to examine the methylation patterns specific to cancer in ctDNA, hence facilitating the detection of various types of cancer early and non-intrusively. The MCED tests provide crucial support in increasing patient survival rates, as they unearth distinct methylation signatures that can guide intervention in a timely manner and underline precise clinical choices. As an example, the Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics firm based in the USA, in September 2025 unveiled Cancerguard. This is a multi-cancer early detection blood test which incorporates ctDNA methylation analysis. Cancerguard is capable of identifying special methylation signatures in over 50 forms of cancer, leading to a highly sensitive and non-invasive detection. This provides important information that can help doctors make decisions about monitoring and treatment, hence reinforcing effective ongoing patient care. The introduction of Cancerguard is a significant milestone in enhancing early intervention and increasing survival rates in the fight against cancer through precision care.

Global Circulating Tumor DNA (CtDNA) Methylation Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The circulating tumor dna (CtDNA) methylation market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Product Type: Reagents And Kits, Instrumentations, Software And Bioinformatics Solutions, Services

2) By Technology: Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS), Microarray, Other Technologies

3) By Sample Type: Blood Samples, Urine Samples, Saliva Samples, Tissue Samples, Other Samples

4) By Application: Oncology, Cardiovascular Diseases, Neurological Disorders, Infectious Diseases, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Hospitals And Clinics, Research Laboratories, Diagnostic Laboratories, Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Academic Institutions

Subsegments:

1) By Reagents And Kits: Cell Free DNA Extraction Kits, Bisulfite Conversion Kits, Methylation Detection Kits, Library Preparation Kits, Targeted Enrichment Kits

2) By Instrumentations: Sequencers, Real Time Polymerase Chain Reaction Systems, Digital Polymerase Chain Reaction Systems, Microarray Scanners, Droplet Digital Polymerase Chain Reaction Systems

3) By Software And Bioinformatics Solutions: Data Analysis Software, Methylation Pattern Interpretation Software, Genomic Visualization Tools, Pipeline Automation Software, Clinical Reporting Software

4) By Services: Sample Processing Services, Sequencing Services, Bioinformatics Analysis Services, Clinical Trial Support Services, Consultation And Training Services

View the full circulating tumor dna (ctdna) methylation market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/circulating-tumor-dna-ctdna-methylation-global-market-report

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Circulating Tumor DNA (CtDNA) Methylation Market?

In the 2025 global market report for Circulating Tumor DNA (CtDNA) Methylation, North America led as the region with the largest market in 2024. The report predicts that Asia-Pacific is on course to become the quickest-growing region. Furthermore, the report analyzes several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Circulating Tumor DNA (CtDNA) Methylation Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Circulating Tumor Cells Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/circulating-tumor-cells-global-market-report

Dna Diagnostics Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dna-diagnostics-global-market-report

Dna Microarray Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dna-microarray-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.