Diagnostics-As-A-Service Global Market Report 2025| Business Growth, Development Factors, Current and Trends till 2029

The Business Research Company's Diagnostics-As-A-Service Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Diagnostics-As-A-Service Market Worth?

The market size for diagnostics-as-a-service has seen a rapid expansion in the last few years. There will be a growth from $4.45 billion in 2024 to $5.40 billion in 2025, with a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.2%. The growth seen during the past era is due to factors such as the surge in digital healthcare, an escalating demand for early disease identification, a growing preference for cloud-based solutions, rising healthcare expenses that necessitate effective solutions, and an increase in the need for quicker, more precise diagnostics.

The market size of diagnostics-as-a-service is anticipated to undergo a dramatic surge in the upcoming years, expanding to $11.50 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.8%. The factors driving this exponential growth during the projected period include heightened incidences of chronic illnesses, the spread of individualized medicine, increasing necessity for home-based and remote testing, a greater emphasis on affordable diagnostics, and regulatory policies encouraging digital health solutions. Some notable trends for the forecast period are the utilization of artificial intelligence-based diagnostics, the use of cloud-based platforms, comprehensive multi-omics solutions, home and remote testing, real-time analytics with digital reporting, blockchain-assisted data safety, and customized, patient-centric diagnostic services.

What Are The Factors Driving The Diagnostics-As-A-Service Market?

The escalating incidences of chronic illnesses are projected to generate more demand for the diagnostics-as-a-service market in the future. Chronic diseases represent enduring medical issues that evolve slowly and persist over time, typically demanding continuous healthcare. The increasing chronic disease rate is to some extent a reflection of sedentary lifestyles, as long-term sitting and inadequate physical activity amplify the likelihood of conditions like cardiac disorders and diabetes. Diagnostics-as-a-service, by facilitating cloud-based tests and analyses, simplifies the monitoring of such long-lasting conditions. They revamp healthcare by providing timely observations, cutting down on hospitals visits, and ensuring easy access for patients with continuous medical requirements. For instance, as per the National Health Service in June 2024, 3,615,330 individuals registered with a general practitioner (GP) were identified as having non-diabetic hyperglycemia or pre-diabetes in 2023, an 18% rise from 3,065,825 cases in 2022. Accordingly, the escalating incidences of chronic illnesses are fueling the expansion of the diagnostics-as-a-service market. The growth of the diagnostics-as-a-service market is being spurred on by increased utilization of personalized medicine, which is gaining traction due to progress in genomics and patient-focused care. Personalized medicine epitomizes a healthcare strategy that adjusts treatment and prevention tactics according to each person's distinct genetic composition, lifestyle, and ecological conditions. The rise in personalized medicine is largely a consequence of advances in genomics, enabling the accurate identification of genetic disparities and offering individual-specific treatments. Diagnostics-as-a-service fortifies personalized medicine by offering on-demand, cloud-based diagnostic solutions for speedy and precise patient evaluations. They ease the data gathering and analysis process, encouraging tailored treatment strategies and enhancing clinical decision-making. For instance, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), as reported by the Personalized Medicine Coalition (PMC) in February 2024, endorsed 26 new personalized medicines in 2023, a notable leap from 12 approved in 2022. As such, the increasing utilization of personalized medicine is steering the expansion of the diagnostics-as-a-service market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Diagnostics-As-A-Service Market?

Major players in the Diagnostics-As-A-Service Global Market Report 2025 include:

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Abbott Laboratories

• Siemens Healthineers AG

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• GE Healthcare Technologies Inc.

• Becton Dickinson and Company

• Agilent Technologies Inc.

• Hologic Inc.

• Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Diagnostics-As-A-Service Market In The Globe?

Leading corporations in the diagnostics-as-a-service market are prioritizing the creation of patient-focused solutions such as at-home lab testing services to enhance accessibility and convenience. These services refer to diagnostic kits which give individuals the ability to gather samples from home and receive test outcomes without needing to go to a clinic. For example, in June 2025, US-based e-commerce giant Amazon India collaborated with Orange Health Labs, a healthcare firm in India, to introduce Amazon Diagnostics. It's an at-home lab testing service under Amazon Medical. The service, spread across six major cities, pledges to collect samples from doorsteps within an hour and provide digital reports in just six hours, covering more than 800 diagnostic tests. Integrated within the Amazon app, it enables users to schedule, monitor, and securely access their reports. This effort effectively tackles the key issues of delays, accessibility and quality in India's diagnostic sector, whilst upholding Amazon's commitment to deliver comprehensive healthcare services, including pharmacies and clinics.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Diagnostics-As-A-Service Market Share?

The diagnostics-as-a-service market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Component: Software, Services, Platforms

2) By Deployment Mode: Cloud-Based, On-Premises, Hybrid

3) By Application: Clinical Diagnostics, Imaging Diagnostics, Pathology, Genomics, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Hospitals And Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Research Institutes, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Diagnostic Analytics Software, Clinical Decision Support Software, artificial intelligence (AI) Or Machine Learning (ML)-Based Diagnostic Tools, Imaging And Visualization Software, Data Integration And Interoperability Software, Remote Monitoring And Reporting Software

2) By Services: Diagnostic Testing Services, Remote And Virtual Diagnostic Services, Cloud-Based Data Storage And Management, Consulting And Implementation Services, Training And Support Services, Maintenance And Upgradation Services

3) By Platforms: Cloud-based Diagnostic Platforms, On-Premise Diagnostic Platforms, Hybrid Deployment Platforms, Application Programming Interface (API) And Integration Platforms, Mobile Or Tele-Diagnostics Platforms, Data Exchange And Collaboration Platforms

What Are The Regional Trends In The Diagnostics-As-A-Service Market?

In 2024, North America held the prime position in the Diagnostics-As-A-Service Global Market Report. The anticipated growth status is also discussed in the report. Additionally, the report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

