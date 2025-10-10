De-Identified Health Data Market to Exceed US $14.4 Billion by 2029, with 11.9% CAGR: The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s De-Identified Health Data Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Forecast For The De-Identified Health Data Market From 2024 To 2029?

The market for de-identified health data has seen remarkable growth in the past few years. Its size is set to increase from $8.20 billion in 2024 to $9.20 billion in 2025, making for a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2%. This growth in the historic period can be credited to factors like escalating use of electronic health records, a heightened sense of patient data privacy, the boom in healthcare analytics usage, an increase in research into population health management, burgeoning of health information technology systems, and the enhanced use of data in clinical trials.

The market size of de-identified health data is anticipated to undergo swift expansion in the coming years. It is predicted to reach $14.40 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. The forecasted surge during this period can be credited to the increasing adoption of artificial intelligence in healthcare, high demand for real-world evidence in the development of drugs, intensified focus on secondary usage of health data, and rising interest in precision medicine. Other factors contributing to this growth include the escalating need for privacy-enhancing technology and advancements in data anonymization methods. Major trends to look out for during this forecast period include the establishment of data privacy protocols, creation of machine learning pipelines, integration with electronic health records and population health platforms.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The De-Identified Health Data Market?

The search for de-identified health data market expansion is anticipated to be driven by the rising use of electronic health records (EHRs). EHRs represent a patient's comprehensive medical history, existing in digital form, which comfortably includes diagnoses, treatments, medications, lab results, and other necessary health details. These particulars can be conveniently shared among authorized medical personnel. With the increasing application of EHRs, there is an evident improvement in patient safety and care, enabled by accurate and real-time access to extensive health data. De-identified health data complements EHRs by allowing safe data sharing and advanced analytics that respect patient privacy, which in turn enhances clinical decisions and health results. For example, in June 2022, the Department of Health and Social Care, a UK government body, projected that by March 2025, every NHS trust will have adopted electronic health records, a rise from the 90% rate of adoption registered in December 2023. Consequently, the fast-paced adoption of electronic health records (EHRs) paves the way for the de-identified health data market's growth.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The De-Identified Health Data Market?

Major players in the De-Identified Health Data Global Market Report 2025 include:

• UnitedHealth Group Incorporated

• Oracle Corporation

• IQVIA Holdings Inc

• ICON Public Limited Company

• Datavant Inc

• Premier Inc.

• iMerit Technology Services Pvt. Ltd.

• Tempus Labs Inc.

• Medidata Solutions Inc.

• Veradigm Inc.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of De-Identified Health Data Market?

Significant corporations in the de-identified health data industry are increasingly concentrating on the creation of advanced technology solutions such as real-world biomarker coverage applications, to aid informed healthcare decisions. These real-world biomarker coverage applications use de-identified patient information to track and evaluate biomarker patterns and effectiveness across various populations outside of clinical trials, giving researchers and healthcare practitioners valuable insights into disease trends and treatment responses. For example, in July 2025, US healthcare tech firm, Datma Inc., introduced the Federated Biomarker Explorer, a free tool aimed at enabling pharmaceutical teams to validate real-world biomarker coverage across Datma’s participating data contributor network swiftly. The tool provides collective, cohort-level understanding of biomarker availability, permitting teams to quickly determine coverage without the need for contracts or IT backing. Furthermore, it provides a secure platform for users to meld their data for overlap analysis and support preliminary feasibility assessments with clinical and demographic filtering. This helps ensure the datasets contain the necessary patient populations before resources are invested.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading De-Identified Health Data Market Segments

The de-identified health data market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Type: Clinical Data, Genomic Data, Patient Demographics, Prescription Data, Hospital And Provider Data, Pharmacogenomic Data

2) By Application: Clinical Research And Trials, Public Health, Precision Medicine, Health Economics And Outcomes Research (HEOR), Population Health Management, Drug Discovery And Development, Healthcare Quality Improvement, Insurance Underwriting And Risk Assessment, Other Applications

3) By End-User: Pharmaceutical Companies, Biotechnology Firms, Healthcare Providers, Insurance Companies Or Healthcare Payers, Research Institutions, Government Agencies, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Clinical Data: Electronic Health Records, Medical Imaging Data, Laboratory Test Results, Surgical Reports, Pathology Reports, Vital Signs Measurements

2) By Genomic Data: Whole Genome Sequencing Data, Exome Sequencing Data, Single Nucleotide Polymorphism Data, Gene Expression Profiles, Epigenetic Data

3) By Patient Demographics: Age Information, Gender Information, Ethnicity Information, Geographic Location, Socioeconomic Status, Marital Status

4) By Prescription Data: Medication Orders, Dosage Information, Prescription Refill History, Drug Allergies, Pharmacy Dispensation Records

5) By Hospital And Provider Data: Provider Performance Metrics, Care Delivery Outcomes, Billing And Claims Data, Resource Utilization Data

6) By Pharmacogenomic Data: Gene–Drug Interaction Data, Adverse Drug Reaction Data, Personalized Therapy Response Data, Drug Efficacy Variation Data

Which Regions Are Dominating The De-Identified Health Data Market Landscape?

In 2024, North America held the leading position in the global de-identified health data market. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to witness the most rapid growth during the forecast period. The report provides data coverage for regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

