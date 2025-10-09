Enterprise Digital Transformation Crisis Solved: Humanizetech.ai Speeds Up SaaS Implementations with Patented AI Product

Proprietary Patented AI Product Ends 85% Failure Rate Through Revolutionary Human-Centric Framework.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- McKinsey research indicates that 85% of enterprise digital transformations fail. Wasting billions annually while competitors gain irreversible advantages. Humanizetech.ai has engineered the solution.Founded by global IT leader Jagdish Mitra, who brings over 30 years of experience, Humanizetech.ai announces the launch of its enterprise AI platform that delivers measurable results where others produce expensive failures. The company’s patented HumanAIze platform, powered by Agentic AI, accelerates SaaS transformations by up to 55%, ensuring first-time-right migrations and faster deployments across platforms like Salesforce, ServiceNow, and SAP. This is Humanizetech.ai’s second SAP-approved patented solution, following the success of SLaiCE. In addition, Jagdish has assembled a team of experienced co-founders and leaders, combining technology and business consulting expertise from over 200 transformational assignments globally. This seasoned leadership has been instrumental in earning the confidence of investors, underscoring that Humanizetech.ai is driven by a team capable of delivering sustained, impactful results at scale.These are verified performance metrics, across a set of global clients, not projections."The enterprise of the future will mirror the workings of the human mind, body, and soul, highly aware, responsive, and empathetic," states Jagdish Mitra, Founder and CEO. "We strongly believe that the future of technology services will be driven by an AI-led core that delivers business-centric use cases, with humans at the helm. Our product is that AI core for enterprises and service providers to use."The platform addresses a major challenge. The United States AI market is expected to experience a robust CAGR of 26.95% from 2025 to 2031, reaching an estimated US $309.7 billion by 2031. Despite this growth, a significant gap remains.Humanizetech.ai eliminates this paralysis through hyper-automation capabilities enhanced by human-centric design principles. Self-learning AI feedback loops continuously generate value while maintaining collaboration and sustainable growth protocols within each algorithmic decision. In addition, Humanizetech.ai's pre-launch version has successfully delivered over 40% benefits in time and cost savings to clients across the globe, demonstrating its tangible impact and readiness for scaling.Phil Fersht, CEO and Founder of HFS Research, confirms the platform's strategic significance: “We’re entering the era of Services-as-Software, where deep tech and AI redefine how enterprises deliver outcomes and value. What Jagdish Mitra and his team at Humanizetech.ai are building with HumanAIze and SLaiCE is a powerful step toward codifying enterprise services"About Humanizetech.ai: Humanize is one of the world’s first ‘Services as Software’ companies, redefining the future of IT services by fusing deep-tech with human-centered design. At its core, Humanize orchestrates technology and human acumen in the AI era, powered by a leadership team with over 250 years of combined transformation experience and more than 100 successful enterprise implementations. Humanize is a trusted implementation partner for global platforms including SAP, Salesforce, ServiceNow, Zoho, and IBM Watson. Recognized by Forbes India as one of the Top 200 Startups, Humanize is at the forefront of humanizing technology for a faster, smarter, and more meaningful digital future.Learn more at www.humanizetech.ai.

