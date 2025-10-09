RELEASE: DCCA DISCIPLINARY ACTIONS (Through September 2025)
DCCA DISCIPLINARY ACTIONS
(Through September 2025)
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
October 8, 2025
HONOLULU – The state Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA) and its respective state Boards and Commissions released a summary of disciplinary actions through the month of September 2025, taken on individuals and entities with professional and vocational licenses in Hawai‘i. These disciplinary actions include dispositions based upon either the results of contested case hearings or settlement agreements submitted by the parties. Respondents enter into settlement agreements as a compromise to claims and to conserve on the expenses of proceeding with an administrative hearing.
The DCCA and the Boards and Commissions are responsible for ensuring those with professional and vocational licenses are performing up to the standards prescribed by state law.
BOARD OF NURSING
Respondent: Kate Irish T. Adres fka Kate Irish Cervantes Tiu
Case Number: RNS 2025-24-L
Sanction: $500 fine, continuing education
Effective Date: 8-14-25
RICO alleges that Respondent impermissibly accessed protected health information of a complainant, in potential violation of HRS § 457-12(a)(6) and HAR § 16-89-60(6)(F). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)
BOARD OF PUBLIC ACCOUNTANCY
Respondent: Marcum LLP
Case Number: ACC 2025-1-L
Sanction: Voluntary permit relinquishment, $10,000 fine
Effective Date: 7-18-25
RICO alleges that Respondent was disciplined by the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (“PCAOB”) for failing to comply with PCAOB rules and quality control standards, in potential violation of HRS §§ 436B-19(8) and 436B-19(13). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)
MEDICAL BOARD
Respondent: Joseph M. Palumbo
Case Number: MED 2024-4-L
Sanction: $2,500 fine
Effective Date: 8-14-25
RICO alleges that Respondent was disciplined by the state of Virginia for aiding and abetting the unlicensed practice of medicine, that based on the Virginia disciplinary action, Respondent was disciplined by the states of Colorado, Kentucky, Texas, Pennsylvania, Kansas, Idaho, North Carolina, Michigan and Rhode Island, and that Respondent failed to timely report disciplinary actions to the Board, in potential violation of HRS §§ 436B-19(6), 453-8(a)(11), and 453-8(a)(14). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)
REAL ESTATE COMMISSION
Respondent: Angela Leolani Tadeo
Case Number: REC 2025-107-L
Sanction: $150 fine
Effective Date: 9-26-25
RICO alleges that Respondent’s license expired December 31, 2024, and between January 1, 2025 and February 27, 2025, Respondent engaged in real estate activities for two properties, in potential violation of HRS § 467-7. (Commission approved Settlement Agreement.)
Respondents: Option One Real Estate, LLC and Jason Charles Campbell
Case Number: REC 2025-22-L
Sanction: $250 fine
Effective Date: 9-26-25
RICO alleges that the license of Angela Tadeo, a real estate salesperson listed on Respondent’s team, expired December 31, 2024, and that between January 1, 2025 and February 27, 2025, Tadeo engaged in real estate activities for two properties, in potential violation of HRS § 467-1.6(b)(7). (Commission approved Settlement Agreement.)
