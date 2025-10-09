'Indie Rooftop' Launch Party Kicks Off Ahead of Chicago’s Emerging Tech Innovation Week

Cast of Indie Rooftop Season 1: Will Jordan, Land is Rising, Fany de la Chica, Louis King and King Quan

New streaming platform and docuseries celebrate the intersection of creativity and technology

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Chicago prepares for Emerging Tech Innovation Week, the creative team behind Indie Rooftop is setting the tone with a launch event that bridges art, music, and innovation. The Indie Rooftop Launch Party takes place Friday, October 10th at 7:00 PM at Hue Chicago (67 E. Cermak Rd.).Indie Rooftop is a new docuseries and streaming platform spotlighting the voices of independent musicians through cinematic storytelling. The platform’s launch represents a breakthrough in creator-centered distribution, giving artists the tools to share their work, connect directly with audiences, and retain creative control.“Independent artistry and innovation go hand in hand,” said Jasmine Allen, creator and executive producer of Indie Rooftop. “We’re introducing not just a show, but a new kind of streaming ecosystem, one that values authenticity, access, and artistic freedom.”Guests attending the launch event will enjoy:Exclusive first-look teasers from the Indie Rooftop seriesBehind-the-scenes conversations with the creative teamNetworking opportunities with Chicago’s indie film, music, and tech communityStreaming exclusively on the Indie Rooftop platform , the series embodies the spirit of Chicago’s innovation week — showcasing how creative technology can empower underrepresented voices and reshape the future of media.Event Details:Friday, October 10, 2025Doors open at 7:00 PMHue Chicago, 67 E. Cermak Rd, Chicago, ILMedia inquiries: media@perfect10pictures.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.