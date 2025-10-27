Qualiphy Launches Patient Specific Prescription (PSP) Infrastructure

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Qualiphy, the compliance-first telehealth platform trusted by clinics across the United States, has officially expanded its infrastructure to include Patient Specific Prescription (PSPs). This enhancement enables clinics to meet the highest standards of regulatory compliance while prescribing medications such as GLP-1s and other peptides, without added staffing, subscriptions, or operational complexity.

As regulations tighten, in all states, clinics offering compounded medications are required to generate patient-specific prescriptions issued by a licensed provider prior to dispensing GLP-1’s.

Qualiphy’s PSP solution was built in direct response to this evolving regulatory landscape. Through a simple, guided intake and consultation process, clinics can now initiate compliant consultations for their patients and generate valid, provider-issued PSPs on demand. Every consultation is completed by a licensed provider in the patient’s state, ensuring that clinics meet both state-specific and federal telehealth regulations.

What is a Patient Specific Prescription (PSP)?

A PSP is a prescription issued for an individual patient after a legitimate provider–patient relationship has been established, created following a thorough review of the patient’s medical history and a clinical decision regarding the most appropriate treatment. PSPs are required in all states before pharmacies are permitted to dispense compounded medications such as Semaglutide, Tirzepatide, NAD+, and Sermorelin.

With Qualiphy, clinics can confidently fulfill these requirements without building their own provider network. Each consultation is offered via synchronous (video) or asynchronous (form-based) methods and can be initiated directly through the Qualiphy portal, a branded link, or via API/EMR integration.

Qualiphy has turned a complex process into a clean, intuitive workflow:

- Tailored digital intake forms for each treatment type

- State-specific provider matching and consultation

- Automatic generation of a compliant PSP linked to the patient record

- Prescription routing to partner compounding pharmacies

- Secure access to all documentation via the Qualiphy portal or EMR integration

Every step is built for regulatory clarity, audit readiness, and clinic peace of mind.

Solving Real Challenges for Growing Clinics

Clinics are expanding rapidly into weight loss, peptide therapy, and longevity medicine — but with growth comes risk. Without PSP compliance, clinics can face costly regulatory exposure.

Qualiphy removes that burden. By embedding the PSP process directly into a clinic’s workflow, Qualiphy empowers practices to scale safely — offering in-demand treatments like GLP-1s while maintaining full compliance.

Built for Scale. Priced for Access.

There are no setup fees, no subscriptions, and no long-term commitments. Clinics pay only when a patient is cleared, creating a cost-efficient model that supports scalable, compliant growth.

About Qualiphy

Qualiphy is a compliance-first telehealth infrastructure built for aesthetic and wellness clinics across the U.S. Services include Patient Specific Prescription (PSPs), Good Faith Exams, GLP-1 and other peptide prescriptions, and pharmacy routing. All services are available 7 days a week, from 6 AM to 7 PM PST, and supported by a licensed provider network spanning all 48 states + DC.

