Hope Through Technology: Kelso Financial Group and Chromebooks R Us Support Students After LA Fires

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the aftermath of the devastating January 2025 fires that swept through Los Angeles and Pasadena, thousands of families have been left to rebuild their lives. The fires destroyed more than 11,500 homes, displacing residents and disrupting daily life—including the education of countless students in the region.Amidst the widespread loss, a partnership between Kelso Financial Group and Chromebooks R Us has brought a measure of stability and hope to students affected by the disaster. The initiative aims to ensure that young learners from the Pasadena School District and the Boys and Girls Club can continue their education, even as their families recover from the tragedy.Responding to Crisis with CompassionRecognizing the urgent need for educational continuity, Kelso Financial Group, led by Andrew Soloman, provided funding to Chromebooks R Us to supply students with critical technology. The donation enabled Chromebooks R Us to prepare and distribute Chromebook kits—each including a laptop, backpack, and mouse—to students whose homes and school supplies were lost in the fires.“The importance of education doesn’t diminish during a crisis—it becomes even more critical,” said Soloman. “We wanted to ensure that students had the resources they needed to stay connected to their teachers and peers, and to continue learning despite the challenges they face.”A Lifeline for LearningThe Chromebooks distributed through this program are equipped with the necessary tools for online learning, helping students access virtual classrooms, assignments, and educational resources. For many recipients, these devices represent more than just technology—they are a tangible sign that their community is invested in their future.Sam McCowan, Founder of Chromebooks R Us, emphasized the broader impact: “When disaster strikes, it’s vital that we come together to support our most vulnerable. Providing students with Chromebooks is about more than academics; it’s about giving them a sense of normalcy and hope as they recover.”Community Support in ActionThe partnership between Kelso Financial Group and Chromebooks R Us highlights the power of collaboration between local businesses and community organizations. By pooling resources and expertise, the two organizations have been able to reach students quickly and efficiently, minimizing disruptions to their education.Local educators and nonprofit leaders have welcomed the initiative, noting that technology access is essential for academic progress and emotional well-being. “For many of our students, these Chromebooks are a lifeline,” said a representative from the Pasadena School District. “They allow students to stay engaged with their studies and maintain important connections during a difficult time.”A Model for Disaster ResponseThis effort serves as a model for how public-private partnerships can address urgent needs in the wake of natural disasters. By providing targeted support to students, the initiative not only aids in immediate recovery but also invests in the long-term resilience of the community.Looking AheadAs families in Los Angeles and Pasadena work to rebuild, the support from organizations like Kelso Financial Group and Chromebooks R Us offers a reminder that recovery is a collective effort. Their work underscores the importance of ensuring that all students—regardless of circumstance—have the opportunity to learn, grow, and move forward.Community members who wish to contribute to ongoing recovery efforts are encouraged to consider donations, volunteering, or supporting local organizations working on the ground.About Chromebooks R UsChromebooks R Us is a technology solutions provider specializing in refurbished Chromebooks for schools, nonprofits, and families. The company is committed to digital inclusion and sustainability, offering affordable technology and personalized support to communities nationwide.About Kelso Financial GroupKelso Financial Group is a financial services firm dedicated to supporting communities through philanthropy and responsible business practices. Under the leadership of Andrew Soloman, the firm has a history of community engagement and disaster response.For more information on how to support students affected by the fires or to learn about digital inclusion initiatives, visit chromebooksrus.com.

