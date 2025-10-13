TrueSecure™ Launches Six New Wi-Fi Direct Smart Locks Powered by KoreLock® Technology

The TrueSecure WP Series of Wi-Fi Direct Smart Locks includes six new models: Deadbolt, Grade 2 Lever, Grade 1 Lever, Exit Trim, and Interconnected models, all compatible with most commercial door lock applications. The TrueSecure WP Series of Wi-Fi Direct locks are powered by KoreLock® Inside.

TrueSecure WP Wi-Fi Direct Smart Locks offer secure, keyless access at half the cost of wired locks, operating on existing networks with no new wiring.

The TrueSecure WP Series of Wi-Fi Direct locks is redefining how organizations deploy secure, remote access without the need for rewiring their buildings.” — Kyle Henning, Vice President of Emerging Capabilities at Levata.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KoreLock and Levata are excited to introduce the new TrueSecure™ WP Series, a lineup of six Wi-Fi Direct Smart Locks powered by KoreLock®, delivering commercial-grade access control without the cost and complexity of traditional wired systems.

Engineered and assembled in the USA, the TrueSecure WP Series provides secure, keyless access at up to 50% lower cost than conventional wired access control solutions. These commercial Smart Locks install quickly, reduce hardware and labor expenses, and bring innovative access management to virtually any door — exterior, interior, or exit.

“Our partnership with KoreLock allows us to bring powerful, connected access control to more businesses at a fraction of the cost,” said Kyle Henning, Vice President of Emerging Capabilities at Levata, the parent company of the TrueSecure door lock brands. “The TrueSecure WP Series of Wi-Fi Direct locks is redefining how organizations deploy secure, remote access without the need for rewiring their buildings.”

DESIGNED FOR SIMPLICITY, BUILT FOR SAVINGS

With TrueSecure’s streamlined installation and KoreLock’s turnkey wireless IoT technology platform, businesses can modernize their access control systems without major retrofits, new wiring, or network infrastructure upgrades. The TrueSecure WP Series of Wi-Fi Direct Smart Locks includes six new models: Deadbolt, Grade 2 Lever, Grade 1 Lever, Exit Trim, and Interconnected models, all of which are compatible with most commercial door lock applications.

UNLIMITED MOBILE CREDENTIALS AND REMOTE MANAGEMENT

Powered by KoreLock’s integrated IoT Smart Lock technology platform, TrueSecure WP Smart Locks feature BLE and Wi-Fi direct connectivity that operates securely over existing networks. Mobile credentials can be issued or revoked instantly from anywhere, providing unmatched flexibility for property managers, building administrators, and end-users.

COMMERCIAL SECURITY THAT DRIVES GROWTH

For dealers, distributors, and integrators, TrueSecure WP Smart Locks open new opportunities to deliver scalable, connected security at accessible price points.

“TrueSecure WP Smart Locks represent a powerful combination of innovation and practicality,” added Rob Goff, VP of Product and Co-Founder of KoreLock. “They make it easy for partners to increase profitability while providing customers with a secure, future-ready solution.”

NOW AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE

The TrueSecure WP Smart Lock Series brochure, which includes the complete specifications of the six Smart Locks offered, is now available for download at www.tinyurl.com/truesecure-wp-series-brochure for interested parties.

# # # #

ABOUT KORELOCK

KoreLock, Inc. is a leading provider of IoT smart lock technologies that power connected access solutions for OEM partners worldwide. With proven expertise in Wi-Fi Direct, BLE, and cloud integration, KoreLock helps manufacturers bring secure, connected locks to market faster, smarter, and at lower risk. Korelock, Inc. is a privately held company based in Denver, Colorado. Learn more at www.korelock.com.

ABOUT TRUESECURE

TrueSecure Wi-Fi direct door locks offer advanced access control solutions that combine modern technology, reliable performance, and user-friendly design. Built for commercial and multi-property environments, TrueSecure products simplify security while lowering installation and maintenance costs and offer remote management via the SimpleAccess keyless entry access control solutions. TrueSecure and SimpleAccess are owned by Levata, a parent company that is a market leader in end-to-end technology solutions, powering modern environments. Learn more at www.truesecurepro.com.

Introducing KoreLock: Embedded IoT SmartLock Technology

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.