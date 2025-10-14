James Raquepau with Blades of Destiny

Revised editions of Blades of Destiny and Stone of Destiny arrive alongside the new Heart of Destiny, expanding a mythic saga rooted in 5th‑century Erin.

Destiny Cycle Publishers Relaunch Epic Celtic‑Inspired Fantasy Series

Revised editions of Blades of Destiny and Stone of Destiny arrive alongside the new Heart of Destiny, expanding a mythic saga rooted in 5th‑century Ireland.

Destiny Cycle Publishers today announced the refreshed Destiny Cycle novel series—two revised editions and a new third volume—bringing sharper storytelling, deeper world‑building, and streamlined continuity to a cinematic, Celtic‑inspired epic saga.

Set in vividly realized 5th‑century Erin (Ireland), the series follows Breanna Ban Morna—a fierce warrior of Norse and Gael blood—chosen by the Tuatha Dé Danann to defend her people and land while confronting the costs of power, clan loyalty, and the Cycle of Time.

“Blades and Stone are tighter and more immersive, while Heart of Destiny raises the stakes in ways that test everything Breanna believes about fate and free will,” said author James Raquepau. “Special thanks to my editors, Holly and Sigrid, who made my storyline shine; my illustrator and artist, Nadiia, for the amazing covers in the Destiny Cycle Novel Series, and Toledo for composing my series soundtracks.”

What’s New

Lann Dàn – Blades of Destiny Revised Edition III

• Refines pacing and battlecraft for a faster, more cinematic read.

• Adopts a new POV transition approach introduced in Heart of Destiny.

• Deepens antagonist motives linked to Norse threats against Erin.

Lia Dàn – Stone of Destiny Revised Edition II

• Sharpens Breanna’s quest into Tír na nÓg and the Lia Dàn mythos.

• Strengthens the cause‑and‑effect of becoming Erin’s Hero.

• Elevates her gods’ manipulations and Breanna’s hard choices.

• Adopt the new POV transition approach across the series.

Ćroí Dàn – Heart of Destiny (New)

• Explores identity and the price of becoming the Goddess of Time.

• Escalates the clash of rising faiths and imperial ambitions.

• Delivers a high‑stakes arc that redefines the series’ future.

Laoch Dàn – Warriors of Destiny & Daoine Dàn – Immortals of Destiny Update (Books Four & Five)

• Warriors of Destiny (expected in mid-2026) – Breanna continues her mission to stop Rome from invading Pretannia, while working to build up her Isle of Destiny to be a military power where kings do not rule.

• Immortals of Destiny (expected in mid-2027) – Having accomplished her goal to ensure her Gaels and fellow Celts would have a chance to survive the future, Breanna and Eoin take time to make a family. Yet, as warned, she soon discovers that their offspring possess her time-altering powers.

Series Snapshot

• Genre: Epic / Historical Fantasy (Celtic & Gaelic‑inspired)

• Setting: 5th‑century Erin (Ireland) & the wider Celtic world

• Lead: Breanna Ban Morna—Erin’s Hero turned Goddess of Time (oath‑bound, time‑touched)

• Mythic Spine: Tuatha Dé Danann, Celtic Lore & Legends, Celtic Artifacts, Druidic Elemental Magic, Cycle of Time

ISBNs, Formats & Availability

• On‑sale window: October 2025.

• Formats: eBook, eBook Box Sets, paperback, hardback (select distributor only), audiobook.

• Trade distribution: IngramSpark; major online retailers.

• ISBN Directory: https://www.destinycycle.com/blog/finding-destiny-cycle-novels-by-isbn

About the Author

James Raquepau blends decades of research in Irish mythology, Gaelic warrior traditions, and Druidic lore with high-stakes, character-driven storytelling. His work offers authentic detail, kinetic battles, and a warrior-poet heroine whose choices resonate across time. He is also the creative mind behind the brilliant book covers of his illustrator/artist, as well as creating the Bards of Destiny, who support Toledo Vintiñi, his composer of the Destiny Cycle Soundtracks.

About Destiny Cycle Publishers

Destiny Cycle Publishers is an independent imprint focused on epic and historical‑leaning fantasy with Celtic and Gaelic roots, based in the Pacific Northwest.

Blades of Destiny Video Trailer

