Family Court in Hilo Celebrates New Beginnings for Fourteen Keiki

From left: Judge Darien Ching Nagata, the Kawakami family, and Guardian Ad Litem Martin Bento on Adoption Day.

HILO, Hawaiʻi – The eighth annual Adoption Day celebration on Hawai‘I Island proved to be especially magical for fourteen families, each celebrating a joyful, “official” new chapter as they became “Forever Families.”

National Adoption Day is held each year during the week before Thanksgiving, when courts across the country finalize adoptions and guardianships. In Hilo, Adoption Day is affectionately known as ʻOhana Day.

This year, once again, the Family Court courtroom at Hale Kaulike (Hilo courthouse) was transformed for the celebration. Adorned with purple, silver, and white balloon arches and displays, shiny backdrops, and—most importantly—the love of all in attendance, the courtroom was transformed into a vibrant amethyst retreat through the artistic vision, design, and generous donations of District Family Court Judge Darien Nagata, Judiciary Program Services Specialist Shelley Carter, and Department of Attorney General Legal Clerk Tehani Villalobos.

Families were treated to a photo booth compliments of Anna Madrid, owner of Lady Q’s Big Island Event Services, to help memorialize the special day. Keiki received individually monogrammed backpacks filled with blankets and teddy bears, compliments of The Jockey Foundation; gift cards from the Geist Foundation; gifts from the Hawaiʻi Department of Human Services; cupcakes and fruit from KTA Superstores; and treat bags and certificates from the Hawai‘i State Judiciary.

“We created our version of National Adoption Day eight years ago, and this yearly event has become a special day at Hilo Family Court,” said Judge Nagata, who described the vibe in the courtroom as electrifying. Some adoption hearings were attended by up to thirty family members and friends. Judge Nagata remarked, “People often say, ‘It takes a village.’ Here, the ʻohana and extended ʻohana are the village that will help these keiki grow and thrive.”

According to Nagata, the emotional tributes during the hearings were heartfelt. Tears filled the courtroom as moving testimony and praise for the social workers, attorneys, guardians ad litem, and the judge were shared. On this special day, the focus was on children and their families. The courtroom was filled with hope and love.

Special thanks to Carter, Villalobos, Judge Nagata, Department of Attorney General Legal Clerk Ariane Moniz, Laura Knudsen and Jenny Rasmussen (both with the Children’s Law Project of Hawai‘i), and all others who helped plan this special event.