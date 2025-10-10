Mimosa Networks Expands Global Reach with C6x Lite Edition (LE) – The Cost-Effective Successor to the Popular C5x

Mimosa Networks, a global leader in carrier-grade fixed wireless broadband solutions, today announced the launch of the C6x Lite Edition (LE).

With the C6x Lite Edition, we’re making it easier than ever for WISPs and operators to build scalable, high-capacity networks without sacrificing performance or budget.” — Jim Nevelle, SVP and General Manager, Mimosa Networks

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Powering Millions of Connections Across the Globe — Bringing Reliable Broadband to Underserved Communities at Unprecedented ScaleMimosa Networks, a global leader in carrier-grade fixed wireless broadband solutions , today announced the launch of the C6x Lite Edition (LE) — the next evolution of Mimosa’s powerful 6 Series platform and the official successor to the company’s widely deployed C5x radio.With over five million Mimosa 6 Series devices deployed globally, the company’s technology powers the largest unlicensed broadband (UBR) network in the world, delivering up to gigabit speeds at a fraction of the cost of fiber. From national FWA offerings in India to emerging projects in Asia to expanding networks in Africa and the Americas, service providers across the globe are adopting Mimosa’s powerful 6 Series platform to accelerate broadband access.“Our solutions aren’t theoretical — they’re proven at scale,” said Jim Nevelle, SVP and General Manager of Mimosa Networks. “With millions of devices in the field, we’re helping service providers connect homes, schools, and businesses faster and more affordably than ever before. The C6x Lite Edition (LE) extends this mission with an affordable, high-performance radio designed for rapid expansion in both emerging and established markets.”Purpose-built for both Point-to-Point (PTP) and Point-to-Multipoint (PTMP) deployments, the C6x Lite Edition (LE) delivers up to 1 Gbps in PTP mode and 750 Mbps in PTMP mode, combining carrier-grade reliability with unmatched affordability. Fully compatible with Mimosa’s modular N5-X antenna series, it enables flexible and scalable deployments across diverse environments — from dense urban centers to remote rural zones.The C6x Lite Edition (LE) reinforces Mimosa’s role as the only UBR platform at this scale combining affordability, performance, and operational simplicity — empowering operators to deliver tens of thousands of new connections every day. The C6x Lite Edition (LE) is available for order now through Mimosa’s global distributor network.About Mimosa NetworksMimosa Networks, a wholly owned subsidiary of Radisys (Reliance Jio Platforms), is a leader in next-generation fixed wireless broadband solutions, delivering fiber-fast speeds at a fraction of the cost. Mimosa’s robust, carrier-grade radios are deployed by service providers worldwide to connect communities, businesses, and homes—bridging the digital divide with reliable and cost-effective solutions.Mimosais a registered trademark of Mimosa Networks, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All rights reserved. All other company or product names mentioned herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Connecting Communities Worldwide — The Power of Mimosa’s 6 Series

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.