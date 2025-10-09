Announcing Grave Stakes - 8 player PC game

Grave Stakes Logo Grave Stakes Game Grave Stakes Game

Survive an underground game show by outplaying up to 7 other competitors. You'll either walk away with the enormous cash prize...or you won't walk away at all!

GILBERT, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wild West Games announces its first title, Grave Stakes, an underground gameshow inspired by shows such as The Purge, Saw, and Squid Games. Players are recruited to play random games to compete for an enormous cash prize. Of course, the penalty for losing is rather dramatic and…permanent.Key Features:• Wealthy benefactors entertain themselves with this underground gameshow starring…YOU!• Online Multiplayer (4-8 Player)• Competitive multiplayer games.• Exciting show locations, each with unique games and hosts.• Earn Rewards such as masks, titles and most importantly...$$$.• Double or Nothing wagers for those who really want to try their luck.• Achievements for the most sadistic players.Wild West Games is gearing up for open playtesting during the month of October in anticipation of the games Early Access launch on November 3rd.About Wild West GamesWild West Games is an indie studio based in sunny Gilbert, Arizona. Our small team has previously worked on numerous AAA titles and is now developing our own unique games.Wishlist NOW! https://store.steampowered.com/app/3421030/Grave_Stakes/ Request more information: warren@wildwestgames.netWebsite: http://www.wildwestgames.net

Announcement Trailer - Grave Stakes on YouTube

