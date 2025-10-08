Karina Karn Launches Global Masterclass Series on Pricing Psychology for Brands and Founders

Karina Karn, Behavioural Strategist & Author

The behavioural strategist and author helps startups and creative professionals redefine the perception of value and pricing in the post-AI economy.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Karina Karn has announced the launch of her new masterclass series, "The Psychology of Pricing," designed to help founders, marketers and creative professionals understand how behavioural science shapes customer perception and value.Each live session explores how emotions, framing and pricing signals influence buying decisions, helping brands communicate worth authentically and profitably."Many founders underprice their services because they don't realise how deeply emotion and perception affect pricing decisions," explains Karn. "This series is about giving them the behavioural tools to price with confidence."The masterclass runs online and across selected cities including London, New York and Austin. Participants gain access to live Q&A sessions and actionable templates to build their own behavioural pricing model.The initiative is part of Accelerating Brands+, a behavioural marketing platform focused on bridging the gap between consumer psychology and strategic growth for modern founders.Through this masterclass, Karn brings years of applied behavioural strategy to help entrepreneurs rethink how they frame value in a post-AI economy.For more information about upcoming sessions, connect with Karina on LinkedIn Tickets are now available on Eventbrite Karina Karn, MSc, is a Behavioural Strategist, Author and Speaker based in London. Her work integrates behavioural science, brand strategy and consumer psychology to help businesses communicate value with authenticity and intelligence.

