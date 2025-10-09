Green Security Announces Agreement in Principle to Acquire Predicata to Transform Healthcare Vendor and Product Access

The companies will join forces to strengthen vendor partnerships through value analysis to enhance access, quality and oversight

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Security, a leading SaaS provider of vendor credentialing and access compliance software, today announced its intent to acquire Predicata, a healthcare SaaS value analysis and analytics company that turns complex data into actionable intelligence for hospitals and health systems. Their value analysis workflows and AI turn complex data into clinical and supply chain insights.

This acquisition unites two innovators to transform how hospitals manage vendor and product access, blending Green Security’s physical and digital access expertise with Predicata’s strengths in spend analytics, value analysis, and contract performance. Together, the companies will deliver a unified platform that helps hospitals reduce risk, control costs, and improve patient safety.

Predicata’s flagship products, SupplyLinQ and ValueLinQ, provide sourcing and value analysis teams real-time visibility into spend, compliance, and medical product lifecycle management. With deep expertise across healthcare IT, lean finance, and medical device evaluation, Predicata helps health systems streamline vendor interactions, improve oversight, and ensure clinical and financial value from every product introduced.

“By joining forces with Predicata, we are expanding the definition of vendor operational management,” said Mickey Meehan, CEO of Green Security. “Hospitals don’t just need to know who is entering their facilities – they need confidence that the products being introduced are clinically safe, financially sound, and contractually compliant. Together, we’ll give health systems unprecedented visibility into how people and products align with their goals for cost, compliance, and patient care.”

“This is an exciting next chapter for Predicata and our customers,” said Francisco Portela, founder and CEO of Predicata. “Our mission has always been to transform data into intelligence that helps hospitals make better decisions. With this acquisition, we can connect those insights to vendor credentialing and access workflows, creating a shared ecosystem of trust that benefits patients, providers, and partners alike.”

The combination enhances Green Security’s ability to deliver on its vision of connecting people with the value they serve in healthcare systems. Customers will gain:

● Deeper analytics and benchmarking to tie spend to vendor and product performance.

● Integrated compliance oversight across both people and products entering the health system.

● Greater automation in contract management, vendor scorecards, and value analysis processes.

This acquisition also marks a significant leap forward in improving vendors’ experience across healthcare systems. By integrating Green Security’s credentialing and access platform with Predicata’s value analysis and product lifecycle tools, vendors will benefit from:

● Reducing Logins: A single sign-on streamlines access across credentialing, compliance, and product workflows.

● Accelerating Product Access: A clearer, faster path to product evaluation and approval.

● Unifying Systems: Integrated tools provide real-time visibility into vendor status, performance, and compliance.

The unified platform fosters stronger partnerships, reduces administrative burden, and supports a shared commitment to delivering high-value care.

This week Green Security is joining industry leaders at the AHVAP Annual Conference & Industry Partner Expo , showcasing how the integration of Predicata’s analytics and value analysis solutions delivers a more comprehensive approach to vendor and product access. Visit booth #5 to learn more about the Green Security ecosystem – where vendor credentials are validated and trusted.

About Predicata

Predicata is a SaaS company headquartered in Rhode Island and Washington, D.C., founded in response to a critical market need during the COVID-19 pandemic: empowering healthcare providers with real-time supply chain intelligence. Predicata carries forward a vision of smarter, data-driven healthcare operations, and is now pioneering AI-powered solutions that help hospitals improve visibility, compliance, and decision-making across their vendor and supply chain ecosystems.

About Green Security

Green Security is the leading provider of vendor credentialing and access management software for healthcare systems, supporting over 1,500 facilities and managing access for more than 120,000 vendor representatives nationwide. Its platform helps hospitals automate compliance, manage non-employee access, and ensure patient safety through real-time monitoring, visitor management, and smart technology. Learn more at gogreensecurity.com.

