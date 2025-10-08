Raiiz Partners with Surgically Clean Air® to Enhance Healthy & Sustainable Homes with Commercial-Grade Air Purification

Raiiz Partners with Surgically Clean Air® to Enhance Healthy & Sustainable Home Construction with Commercial-Grade Air Purification Raiiz Innovations is registered as an Eligible Business Corporation. Effective April 28, for Investors in BC Canada 2025 Ecohome Network - North America's trusted green building information resource - Build Better, Renovate Better, Live Better TM

Raiiz now offers Surgically Clean Air's commercial-grade purifiers, setting a new standard for health in sustainable and high-performance home building.

A truly green home needs clean air. To combat threats like wildfire smoke and VOCs, we partnered with the established leader, Surgically Clean Air, to provide a proactive solution for healthier living” — Robert J. Pierson - CEO - Raiiz Innovations Inc

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Raiiz Innovations Inc., a leader in sustainable building solutions, announces a new distribution agreement with Surgically Clean Air, a leading provider of advanced air purification systems. This partnership will integrate Surgically Clean Air’s commercial-grade technology into Raiiz’s portfolio, offering builders and homeowners a seamless way to incorporate superior indoor air quality into their projects.The partnership comes at a time when the demand for truly healthy homes is on the rise. While sustainable building often focuses on energy efficiency and eco-friendly materials, indoor air quality is an equally vital and often overlooked element of a home’s health.“This agreement with Surgically Clean Air is a significant step forward in our mission to redefine sustainable living,” said Robert J. Pierson, CEO at Raiiz Innovations Inc. “A truly green home is one that promotes occupant well-being, and that starts with the air they breathe. Facing a new reality of wildfire smoke, rising asthma rates, and other airborne threats, we knew a proactive solution was essential. Partnering with an established leader like Surgically Clean Air was a natural choice, as their proven technology perfectly complements our commitment to providing innovative, science-backed solutions for the modern builder and homeowner.”KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE PARTNERSHIP:Integrated Solutions: Raiiz Innovations will now distribute Surgically Clean Air’s advanced purification systems, including their signature JADE2.0, COBALT2’x2’, COBALT2’x4’ and ONYX SCAair purification systems, to its network of builders, designers, and homeowners.Focus on Health and Sustainability: Both companies share a core value in creating healthier environments. The partnership addresses airborne pollutants, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and other contaminants that can be released during construction, renovation and daily living. By integrating air purification systems from Surgically Clean Air, these contaminants can be effectively reduced, capturing greater than 99.9% of airborne particles as small as 0.1 microns.A Natural Fit: Surgically Clean Air's reputation for commercial-grade performance and commitment to clean air aligns seamlessly with Raiiz's dedication to quality, health, and environmental responsibility in sustainable construction.“There is a great deal of synergy in this partnership as both Surgically Clean Air and Ecohome advocate for building practices that elevate indoor wellness,” states Dave Lax, CRO of Surgically Clean AirThis collaboration reinforces Raiiz's position as a one-stop-shop for high-performance, sustainable building materials and technologies via their Ecohome website . By providing access to Surgically Clean Air's purification solutions, Raiiz is empowering its customers to build homes that are not only environmentally sound but also fundamentally healthier for the people who live in them.ABOUT RAIIZ INNOVATIONS INC.Raiiz Innovations Inc. is an EBC 30% tax credit Eligible Business Corporation based in BC Canada with a mission to empower people with the knowledge, tools, and connections they need to build or renovate better homes, affordably. We simplify access to contractors, products, incentives, and inspiration, making the process seamless and impactful.ABOUT SURGICALLY CLEAN AIRSurgically Clean Airprovides advanced air purification systems trusted by more than 50,000 dental offices and a growing number of industries. Guided by a commitment to health and wellness, Surgically Clean Airis dedicated to improving lives through clean air.Find exclusive Ecohome member pricing on Surgically Clean Air® products like the Jade 2.0 here...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.