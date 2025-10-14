Metal Ninja Studios sponsors Ringo Awards, Concept to Comic™ Showcase, and $15K Giveaway at Baltimore Comic Con

Showcase of 8 completed Concept to Comic™ projects completed in 2025. October 17th through 19th, Enter to Win a FREE $15,000 Comic Creation Package! Left to Right: Gerald Von Stoddard (cover artist for the "Skin Deep" comic book's Concept to Comic™ Cover), Joel Rodriguez (CEO of Metal Ninja Studios), David A. Byrne (writer, editor and CSO of Metal Ninja Studios), and Mark Florio (cover artist for the

Creator-first studio sponsors Ringo Awards, exhibits at Booth #1804, showcases 8 finished client books, & launches giveaway for full Concept to Comic™ project.

We believe independent comic creators deserve access to the same production quality as major publishers, without sacrificing ownership of their stories.” — Joel Rodriguez

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Metal Ninja Studios, a full-stack comic book production partner specializing in independent creators and small publishers, today announced its sponsorship of the prestigious Mike Wieringo Comic Book Industry Awards (the "Ringo Awards") and confirmed its exhibition presence at Baltimore Comic Con 2025. The studio will showcase eight completed client projects produced through its flagship Concept to Comic™ service, demonstrating the company's comprehensive approach to comic book production from initial concept through final print-ready delivery.

To celebrate this milestone and its commitment to the independent comics community, Metal Ninja Studios will launch a major giveaway opportunity: one free Concept to Comic™ production package valued at more than $15,000. The winner will be announced Sunday at the Metal Ninja Studios booth (#1804), giving one aspiring creator the chance to transform their comic book idea into a professionally produced, 24-page print-ready comic.

Comprehensive Comic Book Production Services for Independent Creators

Concept to Comic™ represents Metal Ninja Studios' complete end-to-end production pipeline, designed specifically to help independent comic creators overcome the most common barriers to publication. The service guides storytellers through every critical phase of comic book development: story development and concept refinement, professional scriptwriting and script polish, comprehensive art direction, detailed penciling and inking, professional-grade coloring, expert lettering, and final pre-press preparation for printing.

The eight diverse projects on display at Baltimore Comic Con demonstrate the system's versatility and repeatability across multiple genres, formats, and artistic styles—all while ensuring creators maintain 100% intellectual property ownership of their work. This creator-first approach distinguishes Metal Ninja Studios in an industry where IP rights often become complicated or compromised during the production process.

"The Ringo Awards celebrate craft, community, and the indies who keep this medium vibrant," said Joel Rodriguez, founder and chief executive officer of Metal Ninja Studios. "Sponsoring the awards and showing our work on the floor is our way of investing in that ecosystem—raising the production bar while keeping control in the creators' hands. We believe independent comic creators deserve access to the same production quality as major publishers, without sacrificing ownership of their stories."

What Creators Can Experience at Booth #1804

Baltimore Comic Con attendees visiting Metal Ninja Studios at Booth #1804 will find multiple resources designed to help advance their comic book projects:

• Portfolio Showcase – Several studio portfolio books will be available to look through, featuring cover galleries and interior page spreads from the studio's latest completed projects, offering tangible examples of production quality across different genres and styles.

• Production Consultations – Studio team members will offer quick "production check" conversations, providing creators with actionable guidance to identify the next two or three concrete steps needed to make their projects pitch-ready or print-ready.

• Professional Development – Attendees can speak directly with production leads about realistic timelines, project scope, budget planning, and the technical requirements for professional comic book production.

• Post-Show Scheduling – On-site sign-ups for deeper post-convention discovery calls and comprehensive project scoping sessions.

"Great stories stumble when production breaks down," said David A. Byrne, chief creative officer at Metal Ninja Studios. "We've built a pipeline that keeps momentum—clear checkpoints, accountable leads, and quality control baked in—so creators can focus on vision instead of vendor wrangling. Too many talented creators get lost trying to coordinate multiple freelancers across different time zones. Our integrated approach solves that problem."

Free Comic Book Production Giveaway Details

The Metal Ninja Studios giveaway offers independent creators an unprecedented opportunity to receive professional comic book production services:

• Prize Value – One complete Concept to Comic project for a 24-page comic book with a production value exceeding $15,000.

• Entry Period – Entries open at show opening and close by 4:00 p.m. ET Sunday, with the winner announcement taking place at Booth #1804 on Sunday.

• How to Enter – Creators can submit entries during the show via on-site QR codes or through the giveaway entry page. No purchase is necessary to enter.

• Intellectual Property Rights – The selected creator retains 100% ownership of their intellectual property, characters, stories, and all derivative rights.

• Production Scope – The prize includes complete story development support, professional script polish, expert art direction, full penciling and inking, professional coloring, lettering services, and pre-press preparation delivering a print-ready digital file. Complete contest rules and eligibility requirements will be available at the booth and on the Metal Ninja Studios website.

"Lowering the barrier to a finished, professional book changes careers," said Dillon Mysliwiec, chief marketing officer. "Even better, everyone who enters will leave with practical guidance—a short production checklist or consult invitation—so the whole community levels up. We're not just looking for one winner; we want to help every creator who stops by our booth."

Supporting Excellence in Independent Comics

Metal Ninja Studios' sponsorship of the Ringo Awards reinforces the studio's creator-first mission while supporting the awards' longstanding focus on recognizing excellence in comic book craft. The Mike Wieringo Comic Book Industry Awards honor outstanding achievement in comics creation, celebrating the artists, writers, and creators who push the medium forward.

The studio's prominent presence at Baltimore Comic Con brings this commitment directly to the convention floor, pairing real-world examples of production quality with tangible opportunities for both emerging and established creators to advance their projects toward publication.

About Metal Ninja Studios

Founded in 2019, Metal Ninja Studios is a creator-first comic book production company dedicated to helping storytellers turn ideas into professional, print-ready comics without sacrificing creative control. Through its proprietary Concept to Comic™ service, the studio provides comprehensive end-to-end production including story development, scriptwriting, art direction, illustration, coloring, lettering, and pre-press preparation. Metal Ninja Studios partners with independent creators, small publishers, and brands to deliver finished comic books ready for readers, retailers, and rights holders.

For press inquiries, booth visit scheduling, or giveaway information, visit the Metal Ninja Studios website or stop by Booth #1804 at Baltimore Comic Con. Press kits with brand assets, sample pages from showcase titles, and complete giveaway rules are available in the Press section of the company website.

