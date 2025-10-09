Historic Bighorn Mountain Ranch Changes Hands

6,713 Acre Bighorn Mountain Ranch Views

Hayden Outdoors Represents the Seller, Serhant Advises on the Transaction

"We were able to bring this deal to a close quickly due to the incredible appeal of the property and the efficiency of a direct transaction." ” — Bill Vacek

SHELL, WY, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hayden Outdoors and Serhant are delighted to announce the successful sale of the prestigious Bighorn Ranch in Greybull, Wyoming that was listed for $16,950,000. The transaction, brokered by Bill Vacek and Dax Hayden of Hayden Outdoors Real Estate who represented the seller, was completed in a remarkably short timeframe with a local buyer, underscoring the strong demand for premium Wyoming ranch land. John Dunne from Serhant worked in an advisory role on the deal. "We were able to bring this deal to a close quickly due to the incredible appeal of the property and the efficiency of a direct transaction," said Bill Vacek. "Psalm Bighorn Ranch represents a unique opportunity for its new owner, and we are thrilled to have assisted a seamless process for the Seller," said John Dunne. While “Psalm Bighorn Ranch” has found its new owner, another exceptional property, Cody Monster Lake Ranch, remains on the market for $12 million. This offering presents a rare chance to acquire a significant piece of land in a highly sought-after area, with world-class fishing and hunting, while in close proximity to downtown Cody. Interested parties are invited to contact Bill Vacek at Hayden Outdoors to schedule a tour of Cody Monster Lake Ranch and learn more about this exclusive listing.

About Hayden Outdoors: Hayden Outdoors, LLC is a family-owned and operated real estate brokerage started in 1976 that is based in Windsor, Colorado. Hayden Outdoors has grown to over 200 licensed brokers, agents and staff in over 30 states.

BIGHORN MOUNTAIN RANCH - BIG HORN COUNTY, WYOMING

