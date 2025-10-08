For Immediate Release: 'That's A Lot' - A Micro Comedy With Maximum Chaos

Gen X Sean and Gen Z Moiya are two down-on-their-luck security guards on the last TV and movie studio in the West. Between shots in episode 8, the director and two stars share a moment of laughter. Moiya and Sean huddle behind some bushes while carrying out Private Equity Bros' latest urgent but insane orders.

"That's A Lot" S1, a blisteringly quick social-first comedy, is available for binge watching now.

GIMME 15 MILLION SEASONS AND A MOVIE // Hilarious! // Great writing, great concept // Smart and fun! // Everything I needed on my Monday morning! // I'm OBSESSED OMG // Loved this, keep 'em coming!” — Fans of "That's A Lot"

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- "That's A Lot" mixes Gen X-meets-Gen Z humor and pop-culture gags on the last movie and TV studio standing in the West, Private Equity Bros. Directed by Carol Ray Hartsell and co-written by Hartsell, Sean Crespo, and Moiya McTier, the series follows two beleaguered security guards who must survive ridiculous assignments and collapsing institutions in a world run by tyrants and buffoons. McTier and Crespo play alternate timeline versions of themselves, drawing on Crespo's early-2000s experience as a guard at Warner Bros. The series consistently lands rapid-fire jokes covering culture clashes and economic decay. Catch the trailer here as well as episode one and episode two "It's a joke-heavy love letter to workers, artists and smart people, all of whom are under attack now," said Hartsell. "We were sick of waiting for post-strike gatekeepers to grant us permission, so we created a show that makes us, and many others, cackle and scream at the same time."The creative team brings a unique mix of backgrounds that helps fuel the characters and which informs the reality-bending aspects of the show.Crespo cut his teeth in stand up and sketch (“Lasers in the Jungle” - UCB) then made his way into late night and TV/film appearances, including staff writing on "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee" and a turn on "FBI" as Officer Froman.McTier, the first black woman to earn a PhD in Astronomy from Columbia University, is a science communicator, writer and host. She is the author of "The Milky Way: An Autobiography of Our Galaxy" and helms @palebluepod and PBS's "Fate and Fabled."Hartsell's credits include "Full Frontal" and "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" in addition to directing the indie romcom "Love…Reconsidered" starring Sophie Von Haselberg, Javier Munoz & Colton Haynes. She and Sean co-wrote the upcoming Jill Kargman vehicle "Miracle on 74th Street."As a team, the three have developed two different science comedy shows, first with PBS, then with BBC Studios/Electric Hotdog.With "That's A Lot" they've created a tone that's whip smart, selflessly silly, and seriously relatable, perfect for viewers who want satire that moves as fast as their feeds.Early reactions praised the show's sharp punchlines, strong chemistry, and brisk editing. With a companion BTS series released simultaneously, viewers get to see the real Sean and Moiya, as well as the camaraderie and struggles of the crew. "That's A Lot" is a breakthrough micro-series ahead of its time yet, sadly, right on time, blending workplace comedy with pointed social satire that speaks to America's current (miserable) moment.Hartsell and McTier are repped by Chris Burns at Underscore Talent.Crespo is repped by Finer Entertainment.Press and Inquiries: thatsalotshow@gmail.comFollow @ThatsALotShow on IG, TikTok, FB, YouTube, & ThreadsMusic by Dave HillPoster Photography by Mindy TuckerKey Art by Kurt FirlaBTS video by Geoffrey StevensBTS photos by Lucy Geer

Official trailer for "That's A Lot"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.