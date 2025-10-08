For Immediate Release: 'That's A Lot' - A Micro Comedy With Maximum Chaos
Gen X Sean and Gen Z Moiya are two down-on-their-luck security guards on the last TV and movie studio in the West.
"That's A Lot" S1, a blisteringly quick social-first comedy, is available for binge watching now.
Catch the trailer here as well as episode one and episode two.
"It's a joke-heavy love letter to workers, artists and smart people, all of whom are under attack now," said Hartsell. "We were sick of waiting for post-strike gatekeepers to grant us permission, so we created a show that makes us, and many others, cackle and scream at the same time."
The creative team brings a unique mix of backgrounds that helps fuel the characters and which informs the reality-bending aspects of the show.
Crespo cut his teeth in stand up and sketch (“Lasers in the Jungle” - UCB) then made his way into late night and TV/film appearances, including staff writing on "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee" and a turn on "FBI" as Officer Froman.
McTier, the first black woman to earn a PhD in Astronomy from Columbia University, is a science communicator, writer and host. She is the author of "The Milky Way: An Autobiography of Our Galaxy" and helms @palebluepod and PBS's "Fate and Fabled."
Hartsell's credits include "Full Frontal" and "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" in addition to directing the indie romcom "Love…Reconsidered" starring Sophie Von Haselberg, Javier Munoz & Colton Haynes. She and Sean co-wrote the upcoming Jill Kargman vehicle "Miracle on 74th Street."
As a team, the three have developed two different science comedy shows, first with PBS, then with BBC Studios/Electric Hotdog.
With "That's A Lot" they've created a tone that's whip smart, selflessly silly, and seriously relatable, perfect for viewers who want satire that moves as fast as their feeds.
Early reactions praised the show's sharp punchlines, strong chemistry, and brisk editing. With a companion BTS series released simultaneously, viewers get to see the real Sean and Moiya, as well as the camaraderie and struggles of the crew. "That's A Lot" is a breakthrough micro-series ahead of its time yet, sadly, right on time, blending workplace comedy with pointed social satire that speaks to America's current (miserable) moment.
Hartsell and McTier are repped by Chris Burns at Underscore Talent.
Crespo is repped by Finer Entertainment.
Press and Inquiries: thatsalotshow@gmail.com
Follow @ThatsALotShow on IG, TikTok, FB, YouTube, & Threads
Music by Dave Hill
Poster Photography by Mindy Tucker
Key Art by Kurt Firla
BTS video by Geoffrey Stevens
BTS photos by Lucy Geer
"That's A Lot"
Space Beach Inc
thatsalotshow@gmail.com
Official trailer for "That's A Lot"
Legal Disclaimer:
