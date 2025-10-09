NO ROOM TO DREAM: 64% OF AMERICANS ARE DELAYING HAVING CHILDREN TO PREVENT HOMELESSNESS

Preview of a pop-up that will be appearing throughout the San Francisco Bay area on World Homeless Day (October 10)

New research by ReloShare shows that 64% of Americans are putting off having children because they worry rising living costs could leave them without a home.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ReloShare, the world’s first marketplace for social services, is uncovering a surprising link between declining birth rates and the nation’s homelessness crisis through a new initiative that shines a light on the hidden impact of the housing emergency on the next generation.In California alone, 1 in 25 children (“2024 Annual Homeless Assessment Report ”) has no stable home to call their own - a crisis fueled by a worsening shortage of affordable housing, wages that haven’t kept up with rising rents, and the lasting effects of inflation. Their “bedroom” is often the backseat of a car, a borrowed mattress, or a friend’s couch. Across the country, tens of thousands of children remain invisible each night, caught in a crisis that demands urgent attention. This fear of homelessness is felt across the country — new research shows that 64% of Americans are putting off having children because they worry rising living costs could leave them without a home.To spotlight the hidden reality of childhood homelessness, ReloShare is unveiling No Room to Dream — a powerful new installation debuting across the Bay Area on World Homeless Day, October 10. From 12:00 to 2:30 p.m., the installation will be open for visitors at the Center of the Universe Steps at City Hall (1 Frank H. Ogawa Plaza, Oakland, CA 94612), with Mayor Barbara Lee joining to support efforts to shine a line on childhood homelessness.The project transforms parked cars into reconstructed bedrooms - confronting passersby with the hard reality that - for too many children - this is where they fall asleep each night. Each installation features a QR code linking to raw, firsthand accounts from survivors of childhood homelessness, making their voices impossible to ignore and connecting visitors directly to ways they can help. ReloShare is urging the public to take action by sharing their voices through the form on the landing page here . Each submission will be counted, shown to local officials, and help move children closer to having a bedroom of their own. Financial support is also encouraged to fund urgent solutions via ReloShare to support children who deserve more than a backseat of a car to sleep in.“Childhood homelessness is America’s silent crisis”, said Paige Allmendinger, Chief Product Officer at ReloShare. “These children are out of sight, but they should not be out of mind. We launched this harrowing installation to force America to recognize what is being ignored and the nightmare that some children face as a reality. Everyone deserves a safe and comfortable place to stay, and at ReloShare we are on a mission to dedicate our resources to make that a reality”.Though widespread, childhood homelessness often remains invisible. In California alone, there are enough unhoused children to fill Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara (68,500 seats). The issue continues to grow, driven by a worsening shortage of affordable housing, wages that have failed to keep pace with skyrocketing rents, and the effects of inflation over the past few years that have stretched families’ budgets to the breaking point. Long term, unhoused youth are twice as likely to become homeless as adults - unless the cycle is broken. Today, 1 in 25 people are homeless.ReloShare’s technology makes it possible for shelters and service providers to connect families with safe housing in minutes, not days — ensuring children have real bedrooms, not car seats. At any given time, approximately 10,800 people are staying in lodging secured via ReloShare with the company having provided over 500,000+ safe nights through its services.***For Immediate ReleasePress Contact: reloshare@wcommunications.globalAbout ReloShareReloShare is a Chicago‑based technology company whose Safe Stays platform and related products enable social‑service agencies to secure emergency housing at the speed survivors need. Learn more at www.reloshare.com

No Room to Dream by ReloShare

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.