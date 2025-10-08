California Supreme Court Hosts Landmark Outreach Session in Monterey County

MONTEREY—For the first time in more than 45 years, the California Supreme Court convened for oral argument Wednesday in Monterey County, holding a historic session at Colton Hall—the site where California’s first constitution was drafted in 1849.

Nearly 100 students from across Monterey County—along with local superior court and appellate court judges and justices—gathered for the special outreach session, which gave them a close-up look at the state’s highest court in action, and a chance to directly engage with the justices.

"We're thrilled to be here as part of our outreach efforts, inviting students from multiple schools to watch the court at work during oral argument," said Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero. "Our purpose is to bring the court to the community, so that more people can gain a better understanding of the courts and our judicial system."

The visit was the third outreach session held by the California Supreme Court under Chief Justice Guerrero. Sixth Appellate District Administrative Presiding Justice Mary J. Greenwood acknowledged the importance of bringing the court to Monterey—a region deeply rooted in California’s agricultural identity.

“We feed the world in Monterey County, and it’s critically important to recognize both today's historic significance, as well as Monterey County's significance to the state, our country, and the world," said Justice Greenwood.

Students Ask Justices About Their Positions and the Justice System

Before formal proceedings began, students had the opportunity to pose questions to the justices, asking them questions about their path to the bench, their role models, and how students can get engaged in learning about the justice system.

Senior Anahi Hernandez from Greenfield High School asked Chief Justice Guerrero about what the judiciary at all levels could learn from recent events about maintaining public trust.

"We really embrace our responsibility to follow our ethical rules and responsibilities, and think that's important for the public to be able to see that and understand that we don't rule based on our own preferences. Instead, we follow the rule of law dictated by the facts and the law that's presented before us and try to be transparent and accountable in all our decisions," Chief Justice Guerrero said.

"Some people are losing hope. But I still have hope for our country and judicial branch, and the reason is because of all of you here in this room, and in particular the students."